Jack Curtis Frierson

Jack Curtis Frierson

Jack Curtis Frierson was born on Dec. 25,1934 in Chicota,Texas; he was the only son of Curtis Norman Frierson and Johnnie Townsend Frierson. Jack departed this life on Nov.16, 2022, after a brief stay at a nursing facility in Paris, Texas.

Jack attended Chicota Schools and graduated from East Texas State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree. He was a basketball coach, science teacher, and vocational agriculture instructor at Chicota and North Lamar Schools for many years. However, his true love was farming and ranching on his parents’ farm, and he enjoyed working cattle until the last couple of years of his life. He was married 67 years to his life-long love, Peggy “Marlene” Dockray Frierson, who passed from this life on Aug.15, 2021. They were best friends and very happily married to the very end. We all knew when she passed, dad would not be far behind her. They were extremely close.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.