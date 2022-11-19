Jack Curtis Frierson was born on Dec. 25,1934 in Chicota,Texas; he was the only son of Curtis Norman Frierson and Johnnie Townsend Frierson. Jack departed this life on Nov.16, 2022, after a brief stay at a nursing facility in Paris, Texas.
Jack attended Chicota Schools and graduated from East Texas State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree. He was a basketball coach, science teacher, and vocational agriculture instructor at Chicota and North Lamar Schools for many years. However, his true love was farming and ranching on his parents’ farm, and he enjoyed working cattle until the last couple of years of his life. He was married 67 years to his life-long love, Peggy “Marlene” Dockray Frierson, who passed from this life on Aug.15, 2021. They were best friends and very happily married to the very end. We all knew when she passed, dad would not be far behind her. They were extremely close.
Jack played basketball at Chicota High School and Paris Junior College. He taught Adult Sunday School at Chicota United Methodist for many years, and he and Marlene never missed a Sunday. Marlene played piano for the church services for over fifty years, and Jack took care of the church, and they were the stewards for the Chicota Presbyterian Cemetery for many years. Although Jack grew up in the Presbyterian Church and was a lineal descendant of John Knox, the founder of the Presbyterian Church, Marlene persuaded him to be a Methodist after their marriage.
Jack is survived by son, Blaine, and his wife, Kelly, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and daughter, Celia, and husband, Matt Rozell, of Chicota. Also surviving is one very dear sister-in- law, Linda Malone, and husband, Billy, of West Helena, Arkansas. Jack is survived by his grandchildren; Curtis Frierson, and wife, Olga, of DelRay Beach, Florida; Jonathan Chevalier of Chicota; Brennan Frierson, and wife, Madeline, of Lincoln, Nebraska; Lily Knopp Hoffman, and wife, Kourtney, of Owasso, Oklahoma; Jack Ethan Frierson of Chicago, Illinois; Peter Frierson of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Great-grandchildren: Annabelle Frierson and Eleanor Frierson of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Manuel “Manny” Frierson of DelRay Beach, Florida, Nephew; Darrin Malone, and wife, Kelly, of Paragould, Arkansas, Niece; Melinda Malone Wilson and husband, Mike, of West Helena, Arkansas, as well as many other beloved relatives and friends.
Jack will be sorely missed especially by his grandchildren to whom his retirement was dedicated. He was the kindest, most loving and very best dad and granddad, we are so blessed that he was ours.
“Well done, good and faithful servant,” you have earned your just reward.
The family suggests donations may be made to the Chicota Fire Department, 5068 Farm Road 197, Sumner, Texas 75411.
Pallbearers will be Alan Weatherford, Shane McDowra, Richard Gratny, Sam Downs, Matthew Rozell, Jr, and Reggie Horton. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Robert Campbell, Clark Pugh, Mike Parson, Bobby McLemore.
Funeral Service will be Sunday, November 20 at 3 p.m. at Forest Chapel Methodist Chicota Church. Burial will follow at Chicota Cemetery. Pastor Mark Hutchison and Rev. Lawrence Dangerfield will officiate.
