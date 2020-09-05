Betty Jo Bankhead Kennedy was born in Cunningham, Texas, on June 9, 1928, and passed away peacefully on Sept. 4, 2020. Betty lived her life in Paris where she attended high school at Paris High before beginning her career and starting a family with her husband of 55 years, Billy Joe Kennedy. Betty was a wonderful giving mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Betty found her greatest joy and happiness in her life with her family. She loved to travel and often spoke of fond memories with Billy and their closest friends. Betty was a lifelong member of Calvary United Methodist Church where she not only attended but volunteered on a regular basis.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Kennedy; her mother, Ruby Phillips Bankhead and her father Johnny Bankhead; her sisters, Margie Le and Ruby Faye and her brothers, Murray, Johnny Ray and J.B. Bankhead. She is also preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Jana Graves Kennedy.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy and husband, Mark Cantrell of Tyler; her son, Mike Kennedy of Paris; five grandchildren, Julie and Steven Leonard of Paris, Kara and Bill Mabrey of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Cole Kennedy of Austin, Kyle Kennedy of Fort Worth and Cody Cantrell of Oklahoma City; and four great-grandchildren, Logan Frazier, Jaden Brown, and William and Yates Mabrey.
Visitation to be held at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8. A family graveside will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, followed by a public service at Evergreen Cemetery Pavilion at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Paris Boys and Girls Club.
