Deborah Kay Callaway, 55, of Detroit, Texas, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in His Place Fellowship with the Rev. Mike Fortenberry officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Matthew Bright, Antwane Bailey, Kevin Callaway, Eric Hines, Christeon Barrios and David Callaway serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Watson Bright, Mason Callaway, Gary Wayne Callaway, Patrick Bright, Brycen Callaway and Ryder Callaway. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Deborah was born on Aug. 15, 1966, in El Centro, California, the daughter of Gary Lee and Esther Wanell Hayes Callaway. She was co-owner of Taco Delite and a member of His Place Fellowship.
Deborah is survived by her son, Matthew Bright and wife, Laney; grandson, Watson Bright; and brother, Gary Wayne Callaway and wife, Peggy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Mark Anthony Callaway.
In her spare time, she enjoyed being with her dogs and living in her country home. Deborah was a supporter of the local community for many years and was known to help anyone in any way that she could. She loved to volunteer her time with local animal fostering programs and supported local law enforcement officers. Deborah enjoyed her weekly Monday dinners with her closest friends and family. Deborah always loved to watch OU football games with her son, Matthew, and spending time playing and talking to her only grandson, Watson.
If desired, in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Baby Gunns Animal Rescue at babygunns.org.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
