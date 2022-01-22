John Lewis Wilkes, 96, of the Direct Community, passed away on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Spring Lake Assisted Living.
A formal service is not planned at this time. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Mr. Wilkes urn will be placed at Dallas-Ft. Worth National Cemetery along with his wife, Margaret.
Mr. Wilkes, the son of Lewis and Mary Ella Morecraft Wilkes, was born on Jan. 17, 1926, in West Union, Illinois. He served in the United States Army Air Corp during World War II. Following graduation from Purdue University, his career with Duracell Battery spanned 35 years. At the time of his retirement, he was vice-president of the company.
His wife, Margaret Elnora Wilkes, preceded him in death.
Survivors include a daughter, Vicky W. Webster; a son, John Michael Wilkes and wife, Ruth; three grandchildren, Melissa Erin Requenez, Jennifer Wilkes and John Lewis Wilkes II; and two great-grandchildren, Eden Requenez and Samuel Requenez; along with a host of friends.
