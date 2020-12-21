Carol Jo Wade, 79, of Paris, Texas passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at 6:54 p.m., surrounded by her loving family.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at Pathway International Church of God, with the Rev. Samuel Evers officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Carol, the daughter of Cecil Allen Vaughn and Mary Cantrell Vaughn, was born on March 31, 1941, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Her father, Cecil Allen Vaughn and her mother, Mary Cantrell Hodges, preceded her in death. She worked 10 years with Paris ISD after graduating from Paris Junior College. Carol became the Lamar County Tax Assessor Collector and retired from the Lamar County Appraisal District.
She married Carl Wade Sr. on Feb. 24, 1956, at First Baptist Church in Hugo, Oklahoma, building 65 years of family and memories. They have four children, Carla Sanders and husband, Doug, Carie Archer and husband, Eddie, Caren Moore and husband, Larry and Carl Allen Wade and wife, Renea. They have nine grandchildren, Lorrie Farris and husband, Chris, Jeremy Archer and wife, Kristen, Justin Archer, Carlee Brazeal and husband, Ben, Carressa Simmons and husband, Josh, Lance Moore and wife, Maureen, Brittany Wade, Mallie Johnson and husband, Jimmy, Shelby Wade and wife, Haley. They have 10 great-grandchildren, Lannie Farris, Brandt, Breann, Bryce and Brolin Archer, Easton Ford, Piper and Presley Simmons, Logan Moore and Cara Brazeal. She is loved by many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, and a grandson, Justin Archer, preceded Carol in death.
She is a member of the Church of God.
Carol loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to travel to her home state of Tennessee with family. She took her girls and grandchildren on many shopping sprees and educational trips. Carol shared her love for sewing, baking and crafts with family and friends.
The family would like to thank caregivers, Platinum Health Care and Platinum Hospice, Jennifer Blair RN, BSN, Sherri Hocutt, Debbie Raney, Lisa Martin, Sandy Jones, Nancy Lloyd, Juanita Moore and Leah Hancock. Thanks to Dr. Richard Bercher, Dr. Ted McLemore and Dr. Celeste Wilcox.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Boys and Girls Club.
Casket bearers will be Jeremy Archer, Chris Farris, Ben Brazeal, Josh Simmons, Shelby Wade, Lance Moore, Jimmy Johnson and Brandt Archer. Honorary bearers will be Bryce Archer, Brolin Archer, Easton Ford and Logan Moore.
