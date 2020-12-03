DEC. 1 to DEC. 2
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Areonia Samone Morris, 18: Assault causing bodily injury.
Zander K. Danielos, 17: Harboring a runaway child.
Dominik Christian Sumny, 19: Sexual assault (two counts).
Lisa Ashford Berry, 59: Purchase/furnish alcohol to a minor.
Lane Keith Crockett, 25: Injury to a child/elderly/disabled, criminal neglect.
Kai Drayton, 25: sexual assautl of a child.
