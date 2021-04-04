Cost to Taxpayer

Based on a home value of $100,000, the costs to taxpayers for each proposition is:

Proposition A - Academics $14.92 monthly

Proposition B - Transportation $2.58 monthly

Proposition C - Technology $.67 monthly

Proposition D - Athletics $3 monthly

Proposition E - Fine Arts $5.92 monthly

• Homeowners 65 and older with homestead exemption would see no increase in taxes.