EDITOR'S NOTE: North Lamar ISD voters go to the polls May 1 to decide the fate of a $51.55 million bond election to improve academic facilities, purchase buses, improve technology and athletic facilities and add an addition to the high school for the fine arts program. The Paris News is taking a look at each of the five propositions on the ballot. This story is Part 3. Look for installments in upcoming Sunday edition of The Paris News.
Students who begin kindergarten in the next few years will be in the workforce until 2099 and beyond, a startling fact that presents challenges to educators who can expect accelerated changes in the workplace fostered by rapid advances in technology. That’s why it is now important for public schools to incorporate technology into everyday classroom instruction, school administrators say.
The upcoming $51.55 million North Lamar ISD bond election May 1 includes Proposition C - Technology, which will put devices in the hands of every student in the district. For access at home, internet connectivity will be provided with hotspots or at access locations throughout the district so that every student can participate in interactive and remote learning, according to district information about the referendum.
For a monthly cost to property owners of 67 cents per $100 valuation, Proposition C, at $405,000, will provide for the purchase of 800 Chromebooks, 275 iPads and 27 charging carts. Within Proposition A - Academics, funds are included for wiring upgrades to support new technology at every campus.
Addressing the need for internet access in homes, especially in the far western and northwestern portions of the district, Assistant Superintendent Leslie Watson said the district contacted churches during the coronavirus pandemic to allow students to come to their parking lots. That plan will remain in place until, if and when, the state implements the governor’s pledge to have internet access available statewide.
High speed internet access at school becomes increasingly important when a technology device is in the hands of every student, Assistant Superintendent Angela Chadwick said.
“Our teachers currently become frustrated when slow internet prevents students from accessing materials in the classroom,” Chadwick said, as she explained it often prevents teachers from being able to include supplemental materials into their lessons, which provides deeper understanding and a greater interest in subject matter.
Without adequate infrastructural support in the form of updated wiring at all campuses, the full benefit of computers in the hands of students cannot be realized, a factor in the support of the need for both Proposition A - Academics and Proposition 4 - Technology.
Early voting for the May 1 election is fast approaching. Voters can begin casting ballots from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. April 19 - April 27 in four locations with weekend voting available from 1 to 4 p.m. April 24 and April 25. Early voting is to take place at the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Building, 3130 N. Main St. in Paris, Aaron Parker Elementary, 98 CR 44112 in Powderly, Direct Volunteer Fire Department, 20317 FM 79 in Sumner and Reno City Hall, 160 Blackburn St. Election day voting will be at the administration building.
