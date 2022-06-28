JUN. 24 to JUN. 28
Assist EMS
Jun. 24
7:16 to 7:34 p.m., 1373 Cope Drive.
8:23 to 8:51 p.m., 2835 NE Loop 286.
Jun. 25
2:05 to 2:30 a.m., 424 E. Price St.
7:34 to 8:01 a.m., 2810 40th St. Se.
12:18 to 12:37 p.m., 150 47th St. Se.
12:48 to 12:58 p.m., 150 27th St. NW.
2:48 to 3:01 p.m., 4115 Dawn Drive.
3:07 to 3:18 p.m., 1259 16th St. NW.
7:18 to 7:29 p.m., 1259 16th St. NW.
Jun. 26
2:30 to 2:38 a.m., 425 7th St. Se.
6:17 to 6:35 a.m., 1132 13th St. Se.
5:42 to 5:59 p.m., 4100 Clarksville St.
6:03 to 6:20 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
7:23 to 7:36 p.m., 115 27th St. NE.
8:31 to 8:50 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
9:21 to 9:52 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
Jun. 27
1:11 to 1:22 a.m., 125 19th St. NE.
8:08 to 8:41 p.m., 3855 Lamar Ave.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Jun. 27
4 to 5 p.m., 1406 Sperry Ave.
Vehicle Fire
Jun. 25
5:41 to 6:04 a.m., 3050 NE Loop 286.
1:17 to 1:55 p.m., 4500 Se Loop 286.
Grass/Brush Fire
Jun. 24
1:07 to 1:45 p.m., 4200 N. Main St.
First Responder-Paris
Jun. 24
8:37 to 9 a.m., 3396 Clarksville st.
11:56 to 11:59 a.m., 222 E. Hickory St.
12:57 to 1:13 p.m., 411 GWH/PHA.
2:27 to 2:37 p.m., 605 11thSt. NE.
3:12 to 3:21 p.m., 1907 Lamar Ave.
9:32 to 10 p.m., 2900 Stilhouse Road.
Jun. 25
6:30 to 6:45 a.m., 334 28th St. NE.
12:54 to 1:05 p.m., 2810 Clark Lane.
7:38 to 7:55 p.m., 4100 Clarksville st.
Jun. 26
4:37 to 4:56 a.m., 3015 Hubbard St.
5:57 to 6:25 a.m., 60 W. Washington St.
7:54 to 8:02 a.m., 3305 Pine Bluff St.
2:49 to 3:18 p.m., 1310 Clarksville St.
3:20 to 3:40 p.m., 4100 Clarksville St.
7:03 to 7:17 p.m., 320 Stone Ave.
Jun. 27
7:58 to 8:08 a.m., 201 W. Cherry St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Jun. 25
6:23 to 6:27 p.m., 36 W. Hearne Ave.
Jun. 27
12:06 to 12:26 a.m., 2425 Lamar Ave.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
Jun. 24
2:55 to 3:12 p.m., 1205 Martin Luther King Drive.
Public Service
Jun. 24
3:28 to 4:04 p.m., 3855 Lamar Ave.
Jun. 25
6:08 to 7:23 p.m., 2675 41st St. SE.
10:07 to 10:14 p.., 345 17th St. Sw.
Jun. 26
7:40 to 8:10 a.m., 2675 41st St. SE
7:15 to 7:32 p.m., 3025 NE
Loop 286.
8:17 to 8:30 p.m., 2332 Simpson St.
Jun. 27
7 to 7:31 a.m., 2332 Simpson St.
11:05 to 11:45 a.m., 1803 Neathery St.
3:10 to 3:31 p.m., 1512 Mapel Ave.
5:37 to 5:46 p.m., 1000 Lamar Ave.
9:19 to 9:28 p.m., 2810 Clark Lane.
9:21 to 9:31 p.m., 35 46th St. Sw.
