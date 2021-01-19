The Lamar County Grand jury returned 23 indictments in January including true bills for burglary, theft and aggravated assault.
Those indicted include the following.
Cornelius Gill, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver 1 to 4 grams as a repeat offender.
Dillinger Cole Griffith, possession of controlled substance, 1 to 4 grams.
Denzel Breonn Harrison, distribution of controlled substance, 1 to 4 grams.
Ronald Edward Hostetler, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Audrick Royale Jordan, possession of marijuana, 4 oz-5 pounds.
Ronald Dean Kammer, theft, less than $2,500 with two prior convictions.
Marvin DeWayne Lester, 4 counts felon in possession of firearm.
Lindsey Brooke Maddox, possession with intent to deliver 1 to 4 grams in drug free zone.
Lloyd Odell McKinley, evading arrest with vehicle, habitual offender.
Tyrone Vernon Rosser, burglary of a habitation.
Chelsea Nicole Rowell, theft, less than $2,500 with two prior convictions.
John William Russell, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, habitual offender; felon in possession of firearm, habitual offender.
Chad Edward Salyer, possession of controlled substance, 1 to 4 grams, habitual offender.
Brian Dee Whisenhunt, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Justin Blake Whitworth, theft of a firearm.
Whitney Brooke Wilkerson, evading arrest/detention with vehicle, deadly weapon.
