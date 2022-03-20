Linda Lou Raney, 77, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Brentwood Terrace Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with James McLeod officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Raney, the daughter of Charlie Vinyard and Myrtle New Vinyard, was born on Dec. 28, 1944, in Levelland, Texas.
She married Henry Weldon “Sonny” Raney, and he preceded her in death on April 20, 1985. She was also preceded in death by a son, Curtis Wayne Raney on March 15, 1961; her parents, Charlie and Myrtle Vinyard; and siblings, Bernice Lambert, Ester Vinyard, Francis Vinyard, J. C. Vinyard, Charlie E. Vinyard Jr. and Walter Vinyard.
Linda was not only a caregiver to her sons, but was a caregiver as her profession until her retirement. She enjoyed traveling, whether it be by motorcycle or through her camping adventures.
From 1975 to 1976, she was President of the Optimist Club. She spent many years helping her late husband, Sonny, with Breakfast Optimist baseball programs.
She was a member of Chisum Trails Cowboy Church and had a strong faith in the Lord.
Survivors include her two sons, whom she loved and fiercely protected, Jeff Raney and wife, Debbie, of Pattonville and Ken Raney and wife, Stephanie, of Paris; grandchildren, Courtney Ketron and husband, Perry, Tyler Raney and wife, Brittany, Hunter Raney and wife, Kayla, Josh Stringfellow and wife, Chelsea, Jake Stringfellow and wife, Kathryn, Aaron Toland and Blake Raney and fiancé, Taniece Mortimore; 16 great-grandchildren; and five siblings, Patsy Salter and husband, Glenn, Wanda Clay, Martha Turnbow and husband, Lynn, Anna Lyon and Bobby Vinyard; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Tyler Raney, Hunter Raney, Jake Stringfellow, Josh Stringfellow, Hayden Raney and Perry Ketron.
