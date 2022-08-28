Lamar County and the surrounding area got a little wet last week as rain fell in varying degrees on dry brush that is fuel for wildfires.
While the little bit of rain helped, a bit more is needed, said Quincy Blount, who is the emergency management coordinator for Lamar County.
Rain is in the forecast for next week with a 20% chance of thunderstorms for today and more chances of rain are predicted for the rest of the week. So Blount said in the meantime, we are in a wait and see situation.
“The rain has helped some with our conditions here locally. While it by no means fixed the drought, it has improved conditions a little,” said Chad Graves, Paris Fire Department Chief Deputy and Reno Volunteer Department Fire Department chief. “One thing to keep in mind is that especially right after a rain, if we have a fire, it makes accessing the area more difficult due to vehicles becoming stuck in mud. As we continue to get more and more rain, conditions will steadily improve.”
There is something else the area needs just as much as rain.
Volunteers are needed year round, fire officials said.
“Local volunteer fire departments are vital to the rural communities because they are an extension of the central emergency response services. While most paid emergency departments are centralized within the city limits, VFDs are dispersed throughout our county and are usually the first ones on the scene ... and we are not speaking about just fires,” Blount said. “Local volunteer fire departments are trained to assist with vehicle wrecks, medical emergencies and public assist calls. Basically, VFDs are there to begin life saving medical care while awaiting further emergency assistance from those services that are located within the city. When VFDs receive a structure fire call, dispatch notifies four VFDs to respond to every call within Lamar County rural areas. With the diminishing number of VFD members, this has caused the need for dispatch to request additional services on top of the original four that have been requested.”
“The volunteers that make up the VFDs are the lifeblood of those organizations. As the numbers of the volunteers continue to dwindle, it puts more and more pressure on the volunteers left to carry the load. It goes without saying how important these people are to the communities they protect,” Graves said.
Lamar County Commissioner Ronnie Bass, who is also a volunteer firefighter with the Hopewell VFD, agreed with Graves and Blount, and put a practical reason on the need for volunteers.
“If people think fire protection is important, I suggest they educate themselves on what it takes for a response. Also, other things are important as well, such as your homeowners insurance rate. Without fire departments and VFD’s with a good rating, you pay more for your insurance,” he said.
Bass pointed out that while there is no test to take to become a volunteer firefighter one does have to be in good physical and mental shape to take on the tasks.
“It is stressful and difficult but also very rewarding knowing that you are helping communities through difficult times,” he said.
“The physical demands of a structure fire are extremely taxing on our firefighters,” Blount said. “Emergency fire calls have increased over the past few years because of the population growth in rural areas.”
Currently, there are 19 volunteer fire departments in Lamar County and at least 11 in Red River County. All one needs to do to volunteer is contact one of them,
There is more to being a volunteer than fighting fire, Graves said.
“If they are not responding to emergencies, they are organizing a fundraiser to keep the doors open on their fire department and fuel in the vehicles. We have been blessed to always have great supporters of the different VFDs in our county and we are grateful for that,” Graves said. “However, without additional volunteers becoming involved in the departments we will have more and more issues of delayed responses and insufficient numbers of volunteers responding.”
“The VFD’s memberships are suffering with a lack of firefighters,” Bass said. “The VFD membership rosters may have names on them, but not all of them respond to fires. It takes a lot of personnel to fight a structure fire outside city limits.”
Blount, who has been in the paid emergency and fire services for more than 25 years and has also been a volunteer firefighter in Lamar County for more than 30 years, said that what he has seen taking place is that our rural firefighters are working their full-time jobs and then devoting their personal time to care for neighbors of their community. This is a sacrifice that is changing with today’s times.
“There is a decrease in people willing to assist and volunteer in the community and there has been a steady increase in requests for emergency service calls over the past 5 plus years,” he said, adding that training for volunteers is available and volunteers are always welcome.
To find out about volunteering for fire departments, call 903-782-1118.
