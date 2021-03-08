Leslie V. Morrow, 95, formerly of Powderly, passed away at 11:15 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, at the home of his son.
Graveside services are set for 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Long Cemetery Pavilion, with Bro. James McLeod officiating. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the cemetery, beginning at 11 a.m.
Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
L.V. was born on April 27, 1925 in Greenville, Texas, to Colby and Blanche McBroom Morrow. He graduated from Paris High School in 1943 and married Robbie Whitney on Nov. 20, 1946 at First Christian Church in Paris.
He served in the United States Marines, having played on the Marine football team. He was an active member of the Paris Optimist, and donated homemade muscadine jelly to the Boy’s & Girl’s Club auction; that tradition is still being carried on by Sims Norment.
L.V. loved the outdoors, enjoyed gardening, was an avid hunter and fisherman and a member of the Bass Club and also a member of First Christian Church. For many years he shot the first buck of deer season in Lamar County.
Survivors include his three children, Paula Morrow Walker and husband, Jimmy, Mark Houston Morrow and wife, Joyce and Jan Morrow Copeland; six grandchildren, Joe W. Williams, Lee Jane Walker Nelson and husband, Rickey, Jarrod M. Long and wife, Carly, Whitney Ann Morrow, Colby M. Morrow and partner, Katie Brutsche and Cassidy Copeland Smith and husband, Brent; 13 great-grandchildren, JoBeth Gordon and husband, Blake, Grace Williams, L.V. Joseph Williams, Daron Williamson, Kaileb Williamson, Corbin Williamson, Jett Long, Jackson Farr, Camille Deaton, Benson Morrow, Ben Smith, Callen Smith and Bowen Smith; and one great-great-grandchild, Harper Jo Gordon; cousins, Charles and Winnetta Morrow, Betty English and her family, Carol Spindle and her family; sister-in-law, Pansy Morrow; his life-long friend, Bob Norment.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Robbie Morrow; parents, Colby and Blanche Morrow; brother, Sammy Morrow; and a son-in-law, Jimmy Dee Copeland.
Online condolences may be sent to the Morrow family at fry-gibbs.com.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Boy's and Girl's Club.
