William Edward Allen passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Golden, Oklahoma on Sept. 2, 1944 to parents, Troy and Nina Faye Allen.
He attended Broken Bow schools and later Paris Junior College. He was very proud to have worked with his father to construct the Broken Bow Dam. He worked as a supervisor for Superior Switchboard and was a retired truck driver as well.
Ed was an outdoors type of man. He liked to hunt and fish and garden but he LOVED his family, his dogs, his church and his savior, Jesus.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 22 at Emberson Baptist Church. A visitation with friends and family will begin one hour before the service.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Steve Allen.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca " Becky" Allen; children, Kim Allen (Dale), of Paris, Troy and Mondie Allen, of Horatio, Arkansas, Jimmy and Dee Allen, of Horatio, Arkansas, Samantha Allen, of Oklahoma, Carrie Babb Allen, of Paris, Texas, Judy and Dale Thacker, of Naples, Texas; and special foster child, Kristi Mazzenga and John; grandchildren, Jason Mitchel, Justin Pynes, Ryker Allen, Tanner Trapp, Robbie Deer, Celeste Acord, Amberly Pearce, Bradyn Allen, Payton Allen, Kelly Sims, Tara Smith, Taylor Whittington, Jayce Allen, Kylie Webb and Emily Webb; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Ruby Barrows, of DeQueen Arkansas; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Connie Hughes, Kathy and Haston Magnuson, Jackie Babb, and Ronnie and Brenda Babb; and his two fur-babies, Oscar and Budde.
Concerned about soil conditions surrounding underground fuel storage tanks at a former Shell station, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Monday again stalled on a contract to purchase about 7 acres at 2805 N. Main St. but were in agreement for the need of a roughly $4.5 million facility for a backup emergency operations center/ classroom, office space and storage facility.
