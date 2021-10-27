Paris police responded to a vehicle theft in the 900 block of North Main Street at 12:54 p.m. Tuesday. The owner said the vehicle was at a repair shop and had been stolen from there. The vehicle was stolen sometime between 9:15 and 11:30 p.m. Monday. It was later found abandoned in Sherman. The investigation continues.
Family disturbance under investigation
At 1:53 p.m. Tuesday, Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 1700 block of Fairfax Street.
A 53-year-old man reported that his mother and her boyfriend came to the house and took his daughter. While they were attempting to leave in a vehicle, the boyfriend pointed a pistol at him and threatened him, police were told. The mother “lunged” the vehicle at the complainant as if attempting to run over him before leaving the premises, he told police. The incident is under investigation.
Defective tail light leads to drug, weapon arrest
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 4900 block of SE Loop 286 at 10:24 p.m. Tuesday for a defective tail light. During the stop, the passenger, Anna Cerelle Wells, 34, of Lamar County, was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and a pistol.
Wells was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying a weapon. She was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 91 calls for service and arrested two people Tuesday.
