The Paris Small Business Development Center will offer free in-person and online training events next week, one on marketing and promoting a restaurant’s brand, the other on recession-proof tips for small business.
Delivering 99 recession-proof tips for small business success is the subject of a live webinar co-hosted by Paris SBDC and Rhonda Abrams, “America’s Best-Read Small Business Expert.” The online event will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Abrams is a national speaker, author and small business expert and will address how the business world as we know it was turned upside down overnight by Covid-19. She will share strategies for how small businesses can survive and even thrive in this new world.
The first 25 individuals who register for the Tuesday session and attend online will be eligible to receive a free copy of Abams’ book, “Now What?!.” Register at https://bit.ly/2V6XgHJ.
Paris SBDC has partnered with Chris Tripoli, hospitality consultant and founder of A’la Carte Consulting, to present, “Marketing and Promotion for Your Restaurants Brand” on Thursday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Paris Junior College Bobby R. Walters Workforce Training Center, 2400 Clarksville Street, Paris.
This session will review how COVID-19 has affected how today’s guests communicate with their favorite restaurants, providing current industry trends for the marketing and promotion of a concept’s opening and ongoing operation. Tripoli will discuss how many independent restaurants have successfully expanded their brand recognition by entering the retail product market segment. Register for the event at https://bit.ly/3leqn6L.
These training sessions are provided by CARES Act funding to deliver services and webinars to small businesses in support of business recovery. The Paris SBDC is a partnership program with the U.S. Small Business Administration, the State of Texas, and Paris Junior College. Advising services are offered by the Paris SBDC without regard to race, color, age, national origin, religion, sex, or disability. Special provisions will be made for limited English speaking individuals and those with disabilities. Those interested may contact the Paris SBDC at 903-782-0224.
