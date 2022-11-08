An estimated EF3 tornado consisting of winds up to 160 miles per hour tore through multiple parts of Lamar County Friday, leaving dozens clinging for their lives.
“We heard the rumblings, and got into a closet,” said Pete Bueller of Caviness. “Before you know it, it was all scattered out.”
He said the family of six crammed into closets and wherever they could throughout the house to wait out the chaos.
“Before we all got in the closet, the window blew in,” Bueller recalled. “As soon as I closed the door, the whole building just slid.”
Like dozens of others, Bueller said he and his family are staying with others until they can figure out what to do next.
“It’s devastating,” said Pamela Cardona, whose trailer home was reduced to rubble and sent 150 feet behind its original location.
She said she stayed with a friend in Blossom during the storm and could not believe the destruction when she finally came home later that night.
Neither could one of her neighbors.
“I just couldn’t believe it,” said Peggy Robinson, who lives on County Road 32500 in Caviness. “It’s not supposed to happen.”
Robinson said she lived on the property since she built the home in 1983, and was taken aback by all of the support following the Friday twister.
“Oh, my goodness,” she said. “Lots of neighbors that I didn’t even know and lots of friends, family and other people have offered to come help,” she said, pointing out the remaining helpers. As you can see, I mean there’s a lot that’s already left but there’s been a whole lot more here.”
Hundreds of contractors and other volunteers flocked from all around Northeast Texas to assist with the damage, with roofing companies quick to place signs in front of homes of repaired homes.
It’s been 40 years since a similar albeit larger EF4 tornado hit Paris around 4 p.m. on April 2, 1982, leaving 10 dead and 170 injured.
That tornado also originated from Fannin County.
Multiple food trucks parked in Powderly to provide nourishment to rescue workers, and Sumner-based trailer manufacturer Load Trail provided hamburgers and hot dogs to those in need along F.M. 906 and other impacted areas.
Ty Merritt, a safety manager at Load Trail, said the company had served food to hundreds of people Saturday.
“We just have a strong desire to help the community, you know, people that need things we can provide,” he said. “We all come together as a team and do the best we can to help them.”
Gov. Greg Abbott deployed Texas Task Force 2, one of two of the state’s urban search-and-rescue teams, at the request of local officials.
“We have not had to make any rescues,” Task Force Leader David Chilcutt said Saturday at a staging area set up at Aaron Parker Elementary School. “The local agencies have done an outstanding job of taking care of that.”
Chilcutt said his team was using WiFi and dogs to help conduct secondary surveys to make sure all were safe and accounted for.
As of Monday, at least ten people were injured and no fatalities were reported as a result of whirlwinds Friday despite many needing rescues.
Five displaced families were received at Lamar Avenue Church of Christ, which is being housed as an emergency shelter, according to Misty Batts, American Red Cross’s local disaster program manager.
Monetary assistance is being requested by the Lamar County Office of Emergency Management with information regarding donations coming in the next several days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.