Terri Lynn Watson Wear, 58, of Sumner, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7 at Sylvan Cemetery, with the Rev. Jim Millsap officiating. A formal visitation is not scheduled; however, friends and family may pay their respects at the funeral home through noon on Sunday.
Terri, the daughter of Gary Gene Watson and Mattie Bivens Watson, was born on March 11, 1962, in Paris.
She graduated from MacArthur High School in Houston and attended North Harris County College. Terri had several jobs, but most important to her was being a stay at home mother and wife.
She was active at Life Church where she sang in the choir.
A son, Ricky Lynn Henderson; and a special cousin, Dionne Mowrey, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her husband, Chris Wear, whom she married on Feb. 26, 1999; a daughter, Madison Helm and husband, Dakota; her parents, Gary Gene Watson and Mattie Watson; a brother, Gary Wayne Watson and wife, Gina; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Melvin and Wanda Wear; a niece, Heather Rodriguez and husband, Randy; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; along with a plethora of friends including her best friend, Oleita Akins and husband, Mike.
Casket bearers will be Phillip Chennault, Joe Hampton, Greg Pilkington, Dakota Helm, Cody Gibson and Randy Rodriguez.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
