Memorial services for Elizabeth Ann McCarter will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hugo, Oklahoma with Steve Harbison officiating.
Elizabeth went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Branson, Missouri at the age of 75.
Elizabeth Ann McCarter was born on March 19, 1947, to Bill Arnold and Ruth Beavers Thomson, in Dallas, Texas.
She had lived in this area for a number of years and worked for the Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. as a network manager. Elizabeth enjoyed spending time with her son, traveling, studying recipes and cooking. She loved following her son and grandchildren to all their activities, and especially enjoyed her dog, "Tucker".
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Houston L. Thomson; and one brother, Houston Thomson,
Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Ron McCarter; of the home; son, Jeff McCarter and wife, Rhonda, of Hugo, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Olivia McCarter and Payne McCarter, both of Hugo, Oklahoma; aunt, Jennie Richardson, of Corsicana, Texas; sisters, Patti Shaw and husband, Joe, of Idabel, Oklahoma and Kaye Lapoint and husband, William, of Pahrump, Nevada; two nieces and numerous cousins.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Prater-Lampton-Mills & Coffey Funeral Home in Hugo. Oklahoma.
Family and friends are invited to sign the guest book or send private condolences to the family at praterlampton.com.
