Glenn Cogburn passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Tyler, from Covid 19, pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.
Glenn was born on June 13, 1957, in Clarksville, to Benny and Clara Wright Cogburn.
Glenn graduated from Detroit High School, Paris Junior College in Gemology and Jewelry, Bear Valley Church of Christ School of Biblical Studies, York College Bachelor of Arts and University of Texas at Tyler Bachelor of Science and teaching degree.
He taught science at MST Magnet in Tyler for 19 years. During that time he also coached football, basketball and track. He and his wife Diane practiced ministry at the Bullard Church of Christ for the last 17 years. During his service as minister he was an interim minister at several churches in East Texas.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Loney Clark and Olevia Cogburn, Esther Cogburn, Gene and Patricia Cogburn and Marilyn Cogburn.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Benny and Clara Cogburn, of Detroit; his wife, Diane Cogburn, of Bullard; daughters, Crystal Cogburn, of Saucier, Mississippi, Alecia Dunaway, of Longview and Erica Cogburn, of Tyler; his grandchildren, Haleigh, Madison, Kaitlyn, Alexis and Colton; his great-grandchildren, Alayna, Charleigh, Mia, Ben and Annette Cogburn, Bud Cogburn, Johnny Cogburn; uncle and aunt, Steven and Mary Kasinger.
Private graveside services were held on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Young’s Chapel Cemetery, in Bagwell. Services and burial were under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
2 Timothy 4:7-8 I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept firmly the faith. As to what remains, there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness which the Lord, the righteous judge will award to me and recompense me on that great day and not to me only but also to all those who have loved and yearned for and welcomed his return.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
