Kiwanian Jimmy Steed serves a plate of pancakes fresh off the griddle while fellow Kiwanian Johnny Williams flips the next batch at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in March 2019 during the annual Paris Kiwanis Club Pancake Days.
Syrup bottles are lined up for Kiwanis Pancake Days in March 2019.
Lora Arnold/The Paris News
Kiwanian Jimmy Steed serves a plate of pancakes fresh off the griddle while fellow Kiwanian Johnny Williams flips the next batch at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in March 2019 during the annual Paris Kiwanis Club Pancake Days.
Tickets for the Kiwanis Club’s largest fundraiser of the year, Pancake Days, are now on sale and are available from any Kiwanian or at Toyota of Paris, Mathews Honda or Mathews Nissan.
Advance tickets cost $6, while tickets at the door March 4 and 5 are $7. Pancake Days will take place at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds Exhibit Building each day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Pancake Days is making its return after a two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Blue and yellow tickets purchased for the 2020 event will be honored this year, Kiwanis Club president Jerry Patton said. This year’s tickets are purple for the public and cream for advertisers. A physical ticket must be in-hand, organizers said.
“We’re anticipating thousands of folks to show up the first weekend in March since it’s been so long. We look forward to seeing everybody,” Patton previously said of the event.
Kiwanis Club of Paris financially supports numerous local efforts helping the community including building ramps at homes for the physically challenged, Imagination Library, youth sports like baseball and soccer, organizations that help children such as CASA and the Children’s Advocacy Center as just a few examples.
Additionally, Kiwanis is responsible for flags flown locally on patriotic holidays as well as operating a reservation-only camp at Pat Mayse Lake.
For more info, find Kiwanis Club of Paris on Facebook.
There are three Republican candidates in the primary election seeking to be the next Texas House District 1 representative. With no Democrats in the primary, the winning candidate will be unchallenged in the November general election. If you were to cast your vote today, who would win your vote? (Your vote is anonymous at TheParisNews.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.