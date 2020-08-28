Martha Jo Heuberger, 88, of Paris, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Stillhouse Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home scheduled graveside services for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Providence Cemetery with Kenny Poole and the Rev. Brad Crosswhite officiating.
Mrs. Heuberger, the daughter of Elic and Gladys Smith Tharp, was born on June 4, 1932, in Lamar County.
She worked at several retail stores before beginning her career in the medical field. She worked for Dr. Robinson and Dr. Townsend before starting work in the medical department at B&W, where she remained until her retirement which coincided with the plant closing.
Jo was a member of the Red Hats, RSVP and Prime Time where she enjoyed traveling with the Primetime members. She was a longtime member of Oak Park United Methodist Church and was recently served by the homebound ministry of Calvary United Methodist Church. She was an excellent cook, gardener and seamstress.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John William Heuberger in 1990; a grandson, Marty Poole; and a great-grandson, Colton Blake Cochran.
Survivors include four children, William “Buddy” Heuberger and wife, Teresa, of Reno, John Richard “Dickey” Heuberger, of Sumner, Linda Poole and husband, Kenny, of Paris and Robert Douglas Heuberger and wife, Loretta, of Valliant, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Jennifer Heuberger, Dennis Heuberger and wife, Ashley, Teddy Heuberger, Clint Moore and wife, Sarah, Kristi Rushin and husband, Ricky, Tiara Taylor and Melanie Hodges and husband, Steve; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Terrell and husband, Micheal, Jake Stephens, Danika Heuberger, Grace Ballard, Maggie Ballard, Ashton Heuberger, Olivia Heuberger, Canaan Moore, Harlee Cochran, Preslee Cochran, Jessica Rushin, Zolee Rushin, Ella Rushin, Whitley Taylor, Natalie Taylor, and Hayden Spencer; siblings, Lou Davis, Margie Kellum and husband, Joseph, Robert Tharp and wife, Wanda and Debbie McEntyre and husband, Mike; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Honorary casket bearers will be John Dennis Heuberger, Teddy Richard Heuberger, Clint Moore, Jennifer Heuberger, Kristi Rushin, Melanie Hodges and Tiara Taylor.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
