NAME:
Keshanti Gordon
SCHOOL:
Paris
YEAR: Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 2/14: Gordon was key in Paris' epic comeback over Caddo Mills in the area round of the playoffs last week. She scored a whopping 38 points, scoring them in a wide variety of ways, with several 3-pointers and slashes to the rim.
NAME:
Alicia Love
SCHOOL:
Clarksville
YEAR: Freshman
STATS FOR WEEK OF 2/14: Love was a standout for the Tigers' powerlifting team last week, setting herself apart as one of the top powerlifters in her region. She lifted 150 lbs. in her squat, 70 lbs. in her benchpress and 190 in her deadlift, giving her a shot at making it to the state tournament.
NAME:
Harmony Marsh
SCHOOL:
Chisum
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 2/14: Though it ultimately came in a losing effort, Marsh delivered one of her finest performances of the year last week in Chisum's bi-district game. She scored 16 points, while also playing some dominating defense in the paint.
NAME:
Hutton Pointer
SCHOOL:
North Lamar
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 2/14: Pointer left it all on the court in her final basketball game as a Pantherette. She led her team in scoring with 12 points against Sunnyvale, and also added some big-time rebounding.
