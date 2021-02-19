Jackie Lee Alexander, 83, of Sylvan, passed away on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22 at the Pavilion of Sylvan Cemetery, with Dr. L. C. Stout officiating. A formal visitation is not scheduled; however, friends and family may pay their respects at the funeral home through noon on Monday.
Mrs. Alexander was born on April 28, 1937, in Hugo, Oklahoma.
She worked a number of years at Bangs Grocery in Blossom, Blossom Food Mart and Lakeview Grocery in Cooper. Jackie was active in many school activities with the Prairiland ISD. She worked many concession stands and was very active in PTA.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Alexander; a son, Butch Davidson; a grandson, Cody Davidson; and a sister, who passed away as a child.
Survivors include one son, Norman Alexander and wife, Miranda, of Sylvan; grandchildren, Katlin Alexander, Ryan Alexander, Karlee Alexander, Jami Low and husband, Chris, Julie Womack, Will Free and Ty Sims; great-grandchildren, Jackson Low, Khloe Free, Tatum Free, Wyatt Free and Lennon Low; and a sister, Cleta Griffin and husband, Ray; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Sylvan Cemetery Association, 3725 Highway 82 E., Paris, TX 75462.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
