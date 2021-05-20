MAY 18 to MAY 20
Paris Police Department
Davarrious D. Brown, 26: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Pamela Lynn Kelley, 59: Criminal trespass.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Justin Keith Sivils, 31: theft of property, $100 to $750.
J’Quarius Datwan Wallace, 23: Order resetting bond/theft of a firearm (two counts), order resetting bond/aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (two counts), order resetting bond/manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Skyler Wayne Cook, 23: Judgment nisi/false report to police officer/law enforcement employee.
Quentin Cordell Fountain, 19: Unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Jamauris Tyquayvion Bell, 18: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Haley Nicole Watson, 30: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, BAC more than 0.15.
Kanavis Tramond Trigg, 31: Failure to appear/assault family/household member-impede breathing.
Lindsey Brooke Maddox, 57: Order resetting bond/theft of property, less than $2,500.
Department of Public Safety
Malik Rasheed Sims, 25: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Reginald Earl Cooper, 35: Failure to appear/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, violation of parole/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 200 gram analog.
