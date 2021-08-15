The Paris Small Business Development Center continues webinar presentations from author, entrepreneur and USA Today columnist Rhonda Abrams for a five-part online webinar.
Widely recognized as one of the nation’s foremost experts on small business, entrepreneurship, and business planning, Abrams has helped millions of entrepreneurs launch and grow their own businesses. In these webinars, she shares specific “do-it-now strategies” to help small businesses survive and thrive in this new world.
The webinars are scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays. Each webinar is live, with time allowed to take questions. Details for each are listed below.
Tuesday: “Surviving Amazon” shares specific strategies for independent businesses — regardless of industry — to compete against tough online competitors, including the 800-pound gorilla, Amazon, especially in a post-Covid world. There are also many other large platforms — including delivery services like DoorDash or InstaCart — presenting a two-edged sword for small businesses, bringing new customers but calling the shots and often taking huge percentages. Participants will learn how independent businesses within one industry came up with winning strategies to beat Amazon. Register at bit.ly/3xzllUE.
Aug 24: “Start Lean, Stay Lean” demonstrates how to make the most of every dollar, for those new to business and those with decades of experience. Make the most of every dollar including keeping costs down, negotiating techniques, managing inventory and more. Learn about “minimal viable products” as well as ways to keep costs from inching up year after year. Register at bit.ly/3yMfJI0.
Sept 1: “Pricing: Getting Paid What You Should” addresses setting the right price for goods or services when too high loses customers and too low hurts profit. Learn if setting professional fees is art or science, when to work for free, discounting, and how women business owners can get paid what they’re worth. Register at bit.ly/3yF3qgM.
The Paris SBDC is partially funded under CARES Act Cooperative agreement #SBAHQ20C0059 by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The SBDC is committed to helping clients that have been affected by Covid-19. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act is a federal law and provides funds to SBDC’s to provide expanded services and resources due to the pandemic.
The Paris SBDC is a partnership program with the U.S. Small Business Administration, the State of Texas, and Paris Junior College. Advising services are offered by the Paris SBDC without regard to race, color, age, national origin, religion, sex, or disability. Special provisions will be made for limited English speaking individuals and those with disabilities. Those interested may contact the Paris SBDC at 903-782-0224.
