Barbara J. Johnson, 89, of Sumner passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at her home. Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home will conduct graveside services at 2 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 5, at Hopewell Cemetery, with D. J. Harris officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Barbara was born on May 18, 1931, in Olathe, Kansas, a daughter of John and Ozetta Toynbee. She married H. Richard (Dick) Johnson on March 8, 1952 at Sheppard AFB in Wichita Falls, Texas.
She was awarded a 10 year certificate by the Department of Health, Education and Welfare during her time there and later was employed by the Army Corps of Engineers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, H. Richard (Dick) Johnson.
She is survived by children, Mark Johnson, Mike Johnson, Lisa Johnson and Eric Johnson; grandchildren, Allison Malone, Jarrod Johnson, Sarah Johnson, Brooke Miller, Brandi Johnson, Baylee Headley, Shannon Howard, Joey Howard and Josh Johnson; and sister, Judy Maxwell.
