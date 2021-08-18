A celebration of life for Lt. Colonel (Ret.) Jimmie Loy Moore, age 83, of Hico, Texas, formerly of Ector, Texas will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at Wise Funeral Home Chapel.
A private family inurnment with military honors will follow in Willow Wild Cemetery in Bonham, Texas.
Jimmie passed away on Tuesday night, Aug. 10, 2021, at his home in Hico, Texas.
Jimmie was born on July 25, 1938, in Sherman, Texas, the son of Loyd A. Moore and Leona Pearl Goodwin Moore. He graduated from Ector High School and East Texas State University in Commerce, Texas.
As a child, Jimmie always wanted to fly and spent countless hours building model airplanes. Following his dream, he faithfully served his country for 26 years in the United States Air Force, retiring as a Lt. Colonel in 1980. He received numerous awards, medals and citations including a Distinguished Flying Cross, Meritorious Service Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Medal with 8 Oak Leaf Clusters, Combat Readiness Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Longevity Service Ribbon with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters, Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Bronze Service Stars, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with Valor, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. During his service, he broadened the horizons of his children through their travels and the many places they lived.
Following his retirement, Jimmie became a self employed real estate investor, buying, refurbishing and selling properties. He enjoyed collecting antiques, refinishing furniture and working on his “big truck” which he used to move his family from place to place. His motto was always, “I did it My Way!”
Jimmie attended the Methodist Church. He was an avid handball player and a collector of all things. Thursdays found him searching high and low for new treasures. He will be greatly missed.
Jimmie is preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Loy Beth Moore.
Jimmie leaves to cherish his memories his sons, Jeff Moore and wife, JoAnn, of Paris, Texas and Shannon Moore and wife, Maegan, of Euless, Texas; daughter, Dianne Moore Leonard and husband, T. J., of Pearland, Texas; grandchildren, Tim Moore, Jana Moore, Misty Johnson, Jessica Resendez, John Mark Goss and Jolynn McFatridge; former spouses, Peggy Daugherty, mother of Jeff and Dianne, of Paris, Texas and Rose Marie Young, mother of Shannon and husband, Randy, of Azle, Texas; business partner, special friend and longtime companion and caregiver, Jessie Minter, of Hico, Texas; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends at Wise Funeral Home Chapel at 12 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, one hour prior to service time.
Memorials may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Assn., apdaparkinson.org; National Office, P. O. Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306 (800)883-2732.
Online guest register at wisefuneralhome.com.
