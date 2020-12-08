Using a Sphero robot, the third-, fourth- and fifth-grade Gifted and Talented students at Aaron Parker Elementary and Bailey Intermediate participated in The Great Marble Transport coding challenge.
The challenge called to transport as many marbles as possible through a maze in 45 seconds. The students were given a small budget and instructed to use inexpensive common materials to design a mechanism for transporting. To complete the task efficiently, the GT students had to program their robots.
The challenge was set up by North Lamar’s Technology Instructional Coach, Jodie Ingram.
