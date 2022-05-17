Jesse Andrew Robinson, of Roxton, passed away on May 13, 2022 in Paris.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022 in the Restland Cemetery in Roxton. Family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Masonic services will be conducted at the service.
Jesse was born in North Little Rock, Arkansas. He was the only child of Jesse Elbert Robinson and Mary Ethel Wood Robinson.
In 1951 he graduated from High School in Cabot Arkansas. After two years at Arkansas State Teachers College, Jesse joined the Air Force in Sept. of 1953 where he served until Sept. of 1957. He attained the rank of Sargent.
He married Thelma Dean Rice, also from Cabot, on April 23, 1953. They started their marriage in Fort Worth, Texas, and their daughter, Mary Frances was born in 1956 at the hospital on Carswell Air Force Base. After an honorable discharge from the Air Force he began working for local defense contractors, returned to college and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and History from TCU in 1966. In March of 1967 he became a Mason.
In late 1967 Jesse and Thelma decided to return to Cabot, Arkansas. Both of their mothers were widows and they felt the need to be closer. Jesse raised cattle on their farm and retired from the State of Arkansas in 1995.
In 2007 Jesse and Thelma decided to return to Texas where they had started their married life. They enjoyed their time in Roxton and made many friends. Jesse was just more comfortable being a Texan. His retirement included a lot of hunting, fishing and pursuit of his favorite hobbies. He loved to read western novels and watch old western movies. He also could entertain friends with lots of stories of his life.
In his own words, he lived a long and good life.
Jesse is survived by his daughter, Mary Frances Caplinger and her husband, Tim.
Services are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home where online condolences may be sent by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
Concerned about soil conditions surrounding underground fuel storage tanks at a former Shell station, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Monday again stalled on a contract to purchase about 7 acres at 2805 N. Main St. but were in agreement for the need of a roughly $4.5 million facility for a backup emergency operations center/ classroom, office space and storage facility.
