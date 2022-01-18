Barbara Jean Patterson, 80, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Paris.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Tiny Freelen officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Patterson, the daughter of Charles Turner Baxter and Tiny Ruth Norrell Baxter, was born on Nov. 14, 1941.
She was a caregiver for a number of years and spent most of her time rearing her five children.
Her parents; and a sister, Shirley Flippen, preceded her in death.
Survivors include five children, Lonnie Jack Williams and wife, Patty, Victor Jay Williams, Christopher Gene Williams and wife, Kristine, Richard Keith Williams and wife, Sherry and Holly Scott and husband, Kelly Garrison; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two siblings, Charles Dwayne Baxter and wife, Kathy and Linda Lay and husband, Douglas; and several nieces and nephews; along with a host of friends.
