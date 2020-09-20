Paris ISD and Paris High School have announced 14 students, including 11 from the 2020 graduating class, earned AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on AP Exams.
The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school and to earn college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on the AP Exams.
The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on student performance on AP Exams.
One student earned an AP Scholar with Distinction Award, which is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. That was Evan De La Garza, a 2020 graduate.
Four students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. They include Elizabeth Cervantes, James Miller, Zachary Nation and Aislinn Taylor, all 2020 graduates.
Nine students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP Exams with scores of 3 or higher. The AP Scholars include Skyler Coursey, Jackson Gibo, Britni Leigh, Prithvi Patel, Allena Taylor and Sydney Walter, all from the graduating Class of 2020, and Parker Benson, Allyssa Standifer and Arthur Ryan Tijerina, current Paris High School seniors.
The College Board recognized Evan DeLa Garza and Sydney Walter for the second time. They received the AP Scholar Award a year ago.
The College Board’s AP program offers students the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while in high school and to receive college credit or advanced placement for successful performance on the AP exams. Paris High School currently offers five AP courses — AP Chemistry, AP Calculus, AP English Language & Composition, AP English Literature & Composition, and AP U.S. Government.
