Clarksville city Hall stock

Clarksville City Hall

CLARKSVILLE - City Council members plan a vote on whether or not to hire the auditing firm of Marley Barker to perform the annual audit for Clarksville’s fiscal year ending 2021 at a cost of between $24,000 and $27,000 at Tuesday night’s meeting in City Hall, 800 West Main St.

The council will also vote on whether or not to transfer funds from the water fund to the general fund for operating expenses.

Deana Smith, the new city manager, is set to become the acting secretary until the position is filled.

The council also plans to hold a workshop on budget matters and code compliance issues after it comes out of a scheduled executive session.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.