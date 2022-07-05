CLARKSVILLE - City Council members plan a vote on whether or not to hire the auditing firm of Marley Barker to perform the annual audit for Clarksville’s fiscal year ending 2021 at a cost of between $24,000 and $27,000 at Tuesday night’s meeting in City Hall, 800 West Main St.
The council will also vote on whether or not to transfer funds from the water fund to the general fund for operating expenses.
Deana Smith, the new city manager, is set to become the acting secretary until the position is filled.
The council also plans to hold a workshop on budget matters and code compliance issues after it comes out of a scheduled executive session.
