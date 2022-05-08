Frankie Leon Horton, 83 of Dodd City was born on Nov. 10, 1938 in the Lannius Community to Fletcher Vaden Horton and Gladys Burteen Taylor Horton.
Frankie entered his eternal home on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at his side.
Frankie loved the great outdoors, especially traveling and exploring the mountains. Almost every summer the family was headed off to the Rocky Mountains, where fun and exciting adventures were to be had. His annual elk hunt in Colorado with his Dad, brother and great friends were always a highlight each fall as elk season started. Another highlight was his month-long trip to Canada that he and Shirley took. They just jumped in the car and headed north, with no itinerary at all, this was one of his greatest trips.
In his journal he wrote: I consider myself a worker or, at least someone that stays busy, especially between the years of 1976 to 1995. My main job was taking care of my family and my work at General Cable. In my spare time the other jobs were real estate agent, owner and operator of a trucking business, baling hay and raising cattle. I could not have done any of this without my wife Shirley during our 65 years of marriage.
Frankie retired in 2003 from General Cable Company, of Bonham after 40 years of service. He was a member of the Windom Methodist Church.
Frankie met the love of his life, Shirley, while in High School at Dodd City. They were married on Nov. 17, 1956 and that love continued for over 65 years.
Frankie is survived by his wife, Shirley Horton, of Dodd City; son, Dale Horton and wife, Tonya, of Dodd City; daughter, Dana Nutt and husband, Fred, of Paris; grandchildren, Holly Horton, Jeramie Horton, Mindy McBrayer and husband, Justin, Josh Nutt and wife, Jill, Jenna Nutt, Megan Burpo and husband, John, Kayla Davis and husband, Matt and Jacey Horton; great-grandchildren, Aden Adams, Elleni Adams, Cayden Nutt, Londyn Nutt, Cam Nutt, Annie Nutt, Kayleigh McBrayer, Journi Horton, Keegan Burpo, Piper Burpo, Khloe Davis and Jay Davis.
He was preceded in death by his son, Danny Horton; and parents, Vaden and Gladys Horton; in-laws, Ty and Helen Fry; brothers, Jimmie Horton and Carl “Buddy” Horton.
Visitation will be at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham, Texas at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, one hour prior to service. Michael Evans and Brian Lackey will officiate. Internment will follow at Dodd City Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jeramie Horton, Josh Nutt, Justin McBrayer, Matt Davis, John Burpo and Mark Stallings.
To convey condolences or sign an online registry please visit coopersorrells.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.