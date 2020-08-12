Tailored Rides Equine Assisted Therapy Inc. is gearing up to host its fifth annual fundraising breakfast. The Farm to Table Breakfast Fundraiser will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 22 at Cottonwood Barn Venue, 1158 CR 42200 in Paris.
The event is the main fundraiser for the nonprofit organization that assists individuals with disabilities by providing horse riding therapy. The breakfast features locally sourced foods, including scrambled farm eggs, pasture-raised pork, biscuits with local honey and homemade yogurt. There will be a breakfast drink bar including coffee, iced tea, mimosas, Sangria and Bloody Marys. A silent auction will include items from Seay Pawn & Gun, Katy Seay Coiffure, Downtown Paris and more. The event will have a photo booth, live music, lawn games and giveaways, she said.
The breakfast is free, but fewer than 100 participants may attend by signing up at Tailored Ride’s Facebook page or by calling 903-401-9644 because of the government’s Covid-19 restrictions. Participants will be asked to sanitize hands before walking in the door and face masks will be available.
