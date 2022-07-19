In 2021, Toys for Tots representative Shawonna Rhoades, second from left, stands with several Lamar County Chamber of Commerce business ambassadors at the Toys For Tots Tree in Paris Harley-Davidson after the ambassadors dropped off donations in honor of the memory of Tom Caldwell, a friend of Rhoades’ and a chamber member.
Santa pays an early visit to Paris on Saturday at a Christmas In July toy collection drive for Toys for Tots at Paris Harley-Davidson, 2875 N.E. Loop 286.
A free brisket plate lunch, free pictures with Santa, a $150 gift card giveaway, live music, vendors and Baby Gunn’s Animal Rescue pet adoptions all await those who bring a new unwrapped toy. The drive is to benefit the Toys for Tots campaign held each year by the Sgt. Jay M. Hoskins Detachment of the Marine Corps League in conjunction with The Salvation Army.
Activities kick off at 8 a.m. with Santa to be on hand for pictures from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A barbecue plate lunch complete with potato salad and baked beans will be available beginning at noon until the food is gone. Activities are expected to wrap up by 4 p.m.
