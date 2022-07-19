Toys For Tots 2021

In 2021, Toys for Tots representative Shawonna Rhoades, second from left, stands with several Lamar County Chamber of Commerce business ambassadors at the Toys For Tots Tree in Paris Harley-Davidson after the ambassadors dropped off donations in honor of the memory of Tom Caldwell, a friend of Rhoades’ and a chamber member.

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

Santa pays an early visit to Paris on Saturday at a Christmas In July toy collection drive for Toys for Tots at Paris Harley-Davidson, 2875 N.E. Loop 286.

A free brisket plate lunch, free pictures with Santa, a $150 gift card giveaway, live music, vendors and Baby Gunn’s Animal Rescue pet adoptions all await those who bring a new unwrapped toy. The drive is to benefit the Toys for Tots campaign held each year by the Sgt. Jay M. Hoskins Detachment of the Marine Corps League in conjunction with The Salvation Army.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

