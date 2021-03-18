Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
March 16
8:07 to 8:11 a.m., 1518 Lamar Ave.
March 17
6:11 to 6:31 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
First Responder-Paris
March 16
12:11 to 12:21 p.m., 6900 Highways 82 W.
12:57 to 1:03 p.m., 3916 Lamar Ave.
6:09 to 7:47 p.m., 2352 FR 2820.
10:37 to 10:54 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
10:52 to 11:08 p.m., 446 Fitzhugh Ave.
March 17
12:55 to 1:19 a.m., 4720 Stephens Lane.
10:53 to 11:03 a.m., 2020 19th St. NW.
7:19 to 7:32 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
March 17
1:53 to 1:59 p.m., 2290 NE Loop 286.
3:36 to 3:51 p.m., 6874 FR 38 N.
Public Service
March 17
8:45 to 8:57 a.m., 330 Woodlawn Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.