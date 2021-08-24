A Paris Police Department traffic stop in the 1600 block of North Main Street resulted in the arrest of Tarick Alexander. He was found to be wanted on a federal warrant as well as city warrants. A search subsequent to arrest located multiple types of suspected narcotics in the vehicle. Alexander was taken into custody without incident.
Officers also arrested Jamie Carter after a vehicle she was a passenger in was stopped for a traffic violation in the 2300 block of East Price Street. She was found to have a Tarrant County warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was arrested and transported to Lamar County Jail.
Probation revocation leads to arrest
Officers arrested Timothy Hostetler on a warrant for a revocation of probation. He was found in the 500 block of 13th Street NW and taken into custody without incident.
Paris woman jailed on outstanding warrant
Julie Stephens was arrested in the 4300 block of Bonham Street on an outstanding motion to adjudicate guilt warrant for an existing case of evading arrest in a motor vehicle. She was processed and released to Lamar County Jail staff.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 110 calls for service and made five arrests Monday.
