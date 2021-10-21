Susan Jeanette Northam Crutchfield, 56, of Paris, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville, Texas.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at The Hugo First Assembly of God Church in Hugo, Oklahoma, with Pastor Keithen Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Gardens in Paris, Texas.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Susan was born on July 15, 1965, in Paris, Texas to Gene Dillard and Linda Sue Northam. She graduated from Prairiland High School in 1983. Susan was employed at Honey Grove Nursing Center in Honey Grove, Texas, where she loved interacting with her patients. She loved people but the elderly held a special place in her heart. Susan never met a stranger and made friends wherever she went.
She married Stanley Crutchfield on Jan. 9, 1995. She was a member of Hugo First Assembly of God Church in Hugo, Oklahoma. She loved the Lord and never lost faith.
Survivors include a daughter, Ashley, whom she loved greatly. Her greatest joy in life was her family. A very special lady who was loved by many and will be missed by all.
She is survived by her daughter, Ashley Bailey Cortes and husband, Jaime and her three precious grandsons, Jordan, Josiah and Joseph; her husband, Stanley Crutchfield; her brother, Ronnie Northam and wife, Patricia; along with her nephews, Joshua Northam and wife, Tricia and family, Tate Northam, Lance Northam and wife, Lacey and family, Adam Northam and wife, Sarah; her precious aunt, Bobbie Northaml; along with many cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James “Buddy” and Helen Northam; her biological mother, Linda Sue Northam; her brother, Charles Northam; and her sweet uncle, Otis Northam.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the colon cancer foundation.
Casket bearers will be John Mark Spencer, Paul Ray Spencer, Marty Hicks, Randy Mayes, T. L. Reavis and Tracy Crawford. Honorary bearers will be Phillip Ray Blackshear, Charles Totty Jr. and Ray Spencer.
