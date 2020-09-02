Joe Bob Burks, 85, of Reno, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at his home.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with Dr. Gary Reed officiating. Private burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Burks, the son of Alvis Burks and Ollie Bell Bailey Burks, was born on Feb. 13, 1935, in Paris.
Following his retirement from B&W, he owned and operated Burks Golf Cart Service. Joe Bob was an avid golfer and fisherman and enjoyed hunting and bowling. He was a member of the Paris Golf & Country Club, the Elks Lodge and the VFW.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three wives, Ethel Laverl Burks in 1967, Carmen Lee Burks in 2005 and Helen Caminade Burks in 2019; an infant daughter, Brenda Lanette Burks; a great-granddaughter, Tyler Nicole Henderson; and all his siblings, Vester Burks and wife, Jean, Emma Dale Bratcher, D. R. Burks and wife, Betty Jo, J. R. Burks and wife, Alfa Jane and Virginia Ruth Adams and husband, Clifton.
Survivors include his children, Linda Sharp and husband, Dale, of Brookston, Marsha Tyson and husband, Randall, of Detroit and Anita Daniel and husband, Jimmy Dale, of Atlas; grandchildren, Joel Wofford and wife, Mary Lou, Misty Henderson and husband, Tracy, Cheryl Michael and husband, Zach, Mandy Stubblefield and husband, Brian, Kasey Raulston, Steven Daniel and wife, Amy, Keeth Tyson and wife, Samantha and Hunter Daniel and wife, Sharon; great-grandchildren, Paul Bayer, Sophie Wofford, Keith Henderson, Allyson Henderson, Logan Henderson, Addyson Michael, Ava Michael, Alexis Anderson, Natalie Anderson, Mason Stubblefield, Brie Stubblefield, Madisyn Raulston, Aaron Raulston, Laken Daniel, Aidyn Tyson, Jaxyn Tyson, Memphis Joe Tyson, Eli Daniel and Billy Fred Daniel; numerous nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Thresea Wright and husband, Doyle; special step-children, Michelle Gillie and husband, Lowell, Crystal Chisum and Dusty Crawford and husband, Kenny; special step-grandchildren, Bailey Cravens and husband, Randall, Bonner Gillie, Harley Crawford and Chandler Crawford; sisters-in-law, Shirley Smallwood and husband, Bobby and Evelyn Matthews; and his beloved dogs, Buddy and Peanut; along with a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Joel Wofford, Steven Daniel, Hunter Daniel, Keeth Tyson, Jimmy Dale Daniel, Randall Tyson, Dale Sharp and Doyle Wright. Honorary bearers will be Keith Henderson, Logan Henderson, Aaron Raulston, Eli Daniel, Laken Daniel, Billy Fred Daniel, Mason Stubblefield, Memphis Joe Tyson, Aidyn Tyson and Jaxyn Tyson.
The family would like to give special recognition to On Call Hospice, April Brumley, Savanna Piper and Mary Lou Wofford for the care and attention affectionately given to their loved one.
