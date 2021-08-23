Manuel Christopher Widner

Detective Manuel Christopher “Chris” Widner, 47, of Powderly, Texas entered into the presence of the Lord on Aug. 22, 2021 in Tyler, Texas.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in East Paris Baptist Church with the Rev. Chris Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in the Forest Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers and honors will be provided by the Paris Police Department Honor Guard. Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8p.m. on Thursday at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Chris was born in Fort Campbell, Kentucky to parents, Emmanuel and Laura Widner, on July 19, 1974. He graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1993. Following high school Chris was hired by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, during his time there he was promoted to Lieutenant of the Field Department. He was employed by TDCJ for 15 years.
In 2010 he was hired by the City of Paris Police Department where he served with integrity and honor as a Patrolman and as a Detective. He also served on the Honor Guard and as a hostage negotiator. Chris was named Officer of the Year in 2016. He was deeply loved and respected by all of his brothers and sisters in blue. Each of them knew they could count on Chris on the job and in life.
Chris loved the outdoors. He loved hunting and fishing, especially with his son Cameron. He enjoyed riding his tractor and mowing. He enjoyed anything that had to do with being outside.
Chris was known for his love for cooking. He especially loved to cook for his family and for large groups. With Chris you knew there would always be more than enough food.
Chris was a man of faith. His faith in Christ and his relationship with God had become the foundation of his life. He was a member of Gospel Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of God where he had served as a deacon and was currently the Men’s Ministry Leader. Chris loved his church family and was deeply loved in return.
Chris married the love of his life, Michelle Sparks, on April 8, 2006. For over 15 years they have built a beautiful life of love and respect together. Chris was a doting and loving husband and lived his life to take care of Michelle and his family. God blessed Chris and Michelle with an awesome son, Cameron. For all who knew Chris, it was easy to see that Cameron was Chris’s pride and joy. Chris and Cameron had a love for one another that every father and son should have. Chris loved Jay, Chelsie, and Amber just like they were his own. He loved all of his grandchildren deeply as well. His love for his parents, Emmanuel and Laura, his brother Vernon, and his sister, Deanna was so evident. Not only did Chris love his family but was greatly loved by his family. Chris had more friends than could be counted and was loved by each of them. He will be missed by all.
Chris was a man of faith, character, and integrity. He lived a life that serves as an example for all of us to follow. Chris impacted more lives than he could have ever imagined.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Cpl. Vernon Ralph Widner; his step-son, Sgt. Jay Hoskins; and his father-in-law, the Rev. James Sparks.
Chris’s life will be forever cherished by his loving wife of 15 years, Michelle Widner; and son, Cameron Widner, of Powderly; step-daughters, Chelsie McKnight and husband, Colby, of Paris and Amber Young, of Irving,Texas ; sister, Deanna Gilbert and husband, Michael, of Lorena, Texas; parents, Emmanuel and Laura Widner, of Gatesville, Texas ; mother-in-law, Lynn Sparks, of Powderly; grandchildren, Kylee Young, Kinsey Walters, Aiden Walters, Karlee Vaughn, Jaycee McKnight, Ashton McKnight, Tristen Hoskins, Jay Wyatt Hoskins, Rowen Hoskins, Piper Hoskins; and nephew, Nolan Gilbert.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Gospel Lighthouse PCG building fund. Mailing address 7600 Hwy 271 North Powderly, TX 75473 or donations can be made online through tithe.ly app.
Online condolences may be sent to the Widner family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.