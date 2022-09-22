Eva Pauline Fagala, 88, of Granbury, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Lake Granbury Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at West Post Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.
Mrs. Fagala, the daughter of Walter Whitman Templeton and Nora Almeta Allison Templeton, was born on July 28, 1934, in Cameron County, Texas.
While living in Lufkin, she worked for the Texas Forest Service in pest control until her retirement. Pauline was a member of the Church of Christ. She was a wonderful seamstress and enjoyed quilting and knitting.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gene Fagala, on Feb. 7, 1992; and a son, Clayton Bruce Fagala on March 25, 2022.
Survivors include two sons, Travis Clinton Fagala and wife, Julie and Darrell Fagala and wife, Donna; a daughter-in-law, Eliza Fagala; grandchildren, Travis Christoph Fagala, Alexis Adcock, Doug Manning, Lauren Heffernan, Lindsey Bird and Ryan Terry; nine great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.