U.S. Presidential Race — 11 a.m.
President
|
|Donald Trump/Mike Pence (R)
|67,212,365
|Joe Biden/Kamala Harris (D)
|69,847,332
|Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L)
|1,587,268
|Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (G)
|317,195
____
Several local races have been called in the Nov. 3 election as of 10 p.m. Tuesday. Reginald B. Hughes won a seat on the Paris City Council with 59.96% of the vote, Sheila Daughtrey and Stephen “Red” Holmes were elected to the North Lamar ISD school board with 28.02% and 27.52% of the vote, respectively, and John Mark Francis has been reelected as the Mayor of Deport, scoring 58.43% of the vote in Lamar and Red River counties.
Bradley Sessums and Randall Bridges were elected to two-year terms on the Blossom City Council with 45.15% and 19.88% of the vote each and Charlotte Burge and Roger Daughtery Jr. won one-year terms, with 30.95% and 69.05%, respectively. Robert Bailey and Marilyn Glover won two seats on the Deport City Council, with voters in Red River and Lamar counties giving Glover 24.26% of the vote and Bailey taking 48.52%.
In the Prairiland ISD Board of Trustees race, John S. Dunagan won Place 2 with 56.87% of the vote and David Basinger won Place 3 with 47.22%.
Republican Sen. John Cornyn won reelection Tuesday night in Texas.
State Sen. Bryan Hughes won reelection with 75%. He defeated Democratic challenger Audrey Spanko.
_______
The results for Lamar, Red River, Fannin and Delta counties will be reported here. Only results for contested races will be posted and all results are unofficial until they are canvassed by their respective government entities.
State totals for House, Senate and Presidential elections will be reported.
Polls will remain open for voters in line by 7 p.m., so some precincts may report results late.
RESULTS
Lamar County — 100% of precincts reporting
President
|
|Donald Trump/Mike Pence (R)
|16,698
|Joe Biden/Kamala Harris (D)
|4,420
|Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L)
|169
|Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (G)
|27
U.S. Senator
|
|John Cornyn (R)
|16,417
|Mary "MJ" Hegar (D)
|4,264
|Kerry Douglas McKennon (L)
|276
|David B. Collins (G)
|99
U.S. House Rep. District 4
|
|Pat Fallon (R)
|16,020
|Russell Foster (D)
|4,149
|Lou Antonelli (L)
|310
|Tracy Jones (W)
|343
State Senator District 1
|
| Bryan Hughes (R)
|17,793
| Audrey Spanko (D)
|4,185
| Chief Justice, Supreme Court
|
| Nathan Hecht (R)
|16,056
| Amy Clark Meachum (D)
|4,215
| Mark Ash (L)
|361
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
|
| Brett Busby (R)
|16,036
| Gisela D. Triana (D)
|4,047
| Tom Oxford (L)
|390
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6
|
| Jane Bland (R)
|16,443
| Kathy Cheng (D)
|4,177
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
|
| Jeff Boyd (R)
|16,180
| Staci Williams (D)
|4,232
| William Bryan Strange III (L)
|306
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4
|
| Kevin Patrick Yeary (R)
|16,260
| Tina Clinton (D)
|4,173
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9
|
| David Newell (R)
|16,377
| Brandon Birmingham (D)
|4,198
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3
|
| Bert Richardson (R)
|16,213
| Elizabeth Davis Frizell (D)
|4,249
Railroad Commissioner
|
|James Wright (R)
|16,190
|Chrysta Castaneda (D)
|4,091
|Matt Sterett (L)
|342
|Katija Gruene (G)
|132
Member, State Board of Education District 9
|
| Keven M. Ellis (R)
|16,253
| Brenda Davis (D)
|4,415
City of Paris Council
|
|Ed Darnell
|167
|Reginald B. Hughes
|221
City of Deport Mayor
|
|John Mark Francis
|133
|Catana Yarnell
|96
North Lamar ISD School Board
|
|Jack Hoskins Jr.
|2,439
|Stephen "Red" Holmes
|2,954
|Sheila Daughtrey
|3,008
|Clint Spencer
|2,333
|
Prairiland ISD, Place 2
|
| John S. Dunagan
|1,437
| Marion Hamil
|393
| Amanda Berry
|724
Prairiland ISD, Place 3
|
| Paige Jordan
|1,079
| Tracey Ervin
|314
| David Basinger
|1,236
City of Blossom Council
|
|Randall Bridges
|129
|Larry Bridges
|114
|Bradley Sessums
|293
|Tommy Ramsey
|113
City of Blossom Council (1 yr. term)
|
|Charlotte Burge
|143
|Roger Daughterty Jr.
|319
Honey Grove ISD School Board
|
| Greg Beavers
|4
| Jessica Mayberry
|2
| Caleb Tinel
|5
City of Deport Council
|
|Robert Bailey
|141
|N. Jean Furgerson
|52
|Marilyn Glover
|66
|Joan Langley
|46
Delta County — 100% of precincts reporting
NOTE: Local races were uncontested
President
|
|Donald Trump/Mike Pence (R)
|2,157
|Joe Biden/Kamala Harris (D)
|403
|Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L)
|24
|Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (G)
|3
U.S. Senator
|
|John Cornyn (R)
|2,107
|Mary "MJ" Hegar (D)
|370
|Kerry Douglas McKennon (L)
|31
|David B. Collins (G)
|22
U.S. House Rep. District 4
|
|Pat Fallon (R)
|2,060
|Russell Foster (D)
|366
|Lou Antonelli (L)
|36
|Tracy Jones (W)
|3
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
|
| Nathan Hecht (R)
|2,047
| Amy Clark Meachum (D)
|369
| Mark Ash (L)
|47
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
|
| Brett Busby (R)
|2,056
| Gisela D. Triana (D)
|356
| Tom Oxford (L)
|41
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6
|
| Jane Bland (R)
|2,094
| Kathy Cheng (D)
|362
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
|
| Jeff Boyd (R)
|2,044
| Staci Williams (D)
|374
| William Bryan Strange III (L)
|38
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3
|
| Bert Richardson (R)
|2,077
| Elizabeth Davis Frizell (D)
|369
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4
|
| Kevin Patrick Yeary (R)
|2,058
| Tina Clinton (D)
|381
Member, State Board of Education District 9
|
| Keven M. Ellis (R)
|2,055
| Brenda Davis (D)
|397
State Representative, District 62
|
| Reggie Smith (R)
|2,086
| Gary D. Thomas (D)
|375
Fannin County - 100% precincts reporting
President
|
|Donald Trump/Mike Pence (R)
|12,150
|Joe Biden/Kamala Harris (D)
|2,638
|Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L)
|155
|Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (G)
|23
U.S. Senator
|
|John Cornyn (R)
|11,816
|Mary "MJ" Hegar (D)
|2,542
|Kerry Douglas McKennon (L)
|272
|David B. Collins (G)
|80
U.S. House Rep. District 4
|
|Pat Fallon (R)
|11,808
|Russell Foster (D)
|2,382
|Lou Antonelli (L)
|286
|Tracy Jones (W)
|14
|
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
|
| Nathan Hecht (R)
|11,691
| Amy Clark Meachum (D)
|2,510
| Mark Ash (L)
|321
|
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
|
| Brett Busby (R)
|11,726
| Gisela D. Triana (D)
|2,389
| Tom Oxford (L)
|325
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6
|
| Jane Bland (R)
|11,986
| Kathy Cheng (D)
|2,468
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
|
| Jeff Boyd (R)
|11,709
| Staci Williams (D)
|2,477
| William Bryan Strange III (L)
|278
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3
|
| Bert Richardson (R)
|11,881
| Elizabeth Davis Frizell (D)
|2,543
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4
|
| Kevin Patrick Yeary (R)
|11,912
| Tina Clinton (D)
|2,487
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9
|
David Newell (R)
11,898
Brandon Birmingham (D)
2,488
Member, State Board of Education District 9
|
| Keven M. Ellis (R)
|11,704
| Brenda Davis (D)
|2,599
State Representative, District 62
|
| Reggie Smith (R)
|11,915
| Gary D. Thomas (D)
|2,383
Railroad Commissioner
|
|James Wright (R)
|11,704
|Chrysta Castaneda (D)
|2,384
|Matt Sterett (L)
|311
|Katija Gruene (G)
|85
City of Honey Grove Alderman
|
| Terry Paul Cunningham
|321
| Brian Owen
|197
| Joey Rickman Jr.
|153
City of Honey Grove Local Option
|
| For
|279
| Against
|168
Honey Grove ISD School Board
|
| Greg Beavers
|594
| Jessica Mayberry
|284
| Caleb Tindel
|505
Red River County — 100% of precincts reporting
President
|
|Donald Trump/Mike Pence (R)
|4,513
|Joe Biden/Kamala Harris (D)
|1,244
|Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L)
|36
|Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (G)
|7
U.S. Senator
|
|John Cornyn (R)
|4,447
|Mary "MJ" Hegar (D)
|1,189
|Kerry Douglas McKennon (L)
|58
|David B. Collins (G)
|31
U.S. House Rep. District 4
|
|Pat Fallon (R)
|4,328
|Russell Foster (D)
|1,150
|Lou Antonelli (L)
|153
|Tracy Jones (W)
|0
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
|
| Nathan Hecht (R)
|4,369
| Amy Clark Meachum (D)
|1,200
| Mark Ash (L)
|76
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
|
| Brett Busby (R)
|4,373
| Gisela D. Triana (D)
|1,153
| Tom Oxford (L)
|81
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6
|
| Jane Bland (R)
|4,418
| Kathy Cheng (D)
|1,192
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
|
| Jeff Boyd (R)
|4,390
| Staci Williams (D)
|1,171
| William Bryan Strange III (L)
|59
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3
|
| Bert Richardson (R)
|4,368
| Elizabeth Davis Frizell (D)
|1,232
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4
|
| Kevin Patrick Yeary (R)
|4,388
| Tina Clinton (D)
|1,204
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9
|
| David Newell (R)
|4,387
| Brandon Birmingham (D)
|1,197
Railroad Commissioner
|
|James Wright (R)
|4,392
|Chrysta Castaneda (D)
|1,157
|Mett Sterett (L)
|69
|Katija Gruene (W)
|27
State Senator District 1
|
| Bryan Hughes (R)
|1,248
| Audrey Spanko (D)
|232
Detroit ISD School Board
|
| Ginny Minter
|513
| Clint Johnson
|323
| Cheri Yarbrough Eldridge
|393
| Jessie Smith
|128
| Shane Henderson
|406
City of Deport Council
|
|Robert Bailey
|7
|N. Jean Furgerson
|1
|Marilyn Glover
|8
|Joan Langley
|4
City of Deport Mayor
|
|John Mark Francis
|9
|Catana Yarnell
|5
|
Prairiland ISD, Place 2
|
| John S. Dunagan
|17
| Marion Hamil
|5
| Amanda Berry
|8
Prairiland ISD, Place 3
|
| Paige Jordan
|6
| Tracey Ervin
|6
| David Basinger
|21
City of Detroit Proposition A
|
| For
| 157
| Against
| 91
Texas — 6 a.m. with 4,943 of 6,162 polling locations reporting
President
|
|Donald Trump/Mike Pence (R)
|5,802,665
|Joe Biden/Kamala Harris (D)
|5,132,447
|Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L)
|123,844
|Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (G)
|32,627
U.S. Senator
|
|John Cornyn (R)
|5,880,273
|Mary "MJ" Hegar (D)
|4,769,233
|Kerry Douglas McKennon (L)
|205,407
|David B. Collins (G)
|79,375
U.S. House Rep. District 4
|
|Pat Fallon (R)
|255,039
|Russell Foster (D)
|77,262
|Lou Antonelli (L)
|6,340
|Tracy Jones (W)
|1,243
State Senator District 1
|
| Bryan Hughes (R)
|266,561
| Audrey Spanko (D)
|87,399
Railroad Commissioner
|
|James Wright (R)
|5,753,580
|Chrysta Castaneda (D)
|4,677,209
|Mett Sterett (L)
|243,045
|Katija Gruene (W)
|126,392
|
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
|
| Nathan Hecht (R)
|5,749,612
| Amy Clark Meachum (D)
|4,776,743
| Mark Ash (L)
|272,028
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
|
| Brett Busby (R)
|5,770,200
| Gisela D. Triana (D)
|4,709,463
| Tom Oxford (L)
|280,440
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6
|
| Jane Bland (R)
|5,967,844
| Kathy Cheng (D)
|4,786,410
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
|
| Jeff Boyd (R)
|5,765,367
| Staci Williams (D)
|4,745,027
| William Bryan Strange III (L)
|252,011
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4
|
| Kevin Patrick Yeary (R)
|5,893,934
| Tina Clinton (D)
|4,807,485
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9
|
| David Newell (R)
|5,934,364
| Brandon Birmingham (D)
|4,750,391
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3
|
| Bert Richardson (R)
|5,874,903
| Elizabeth Davis Frizell (D)
|4,846,797
Member, State Board of Education District 9
|
| Keven M. Ellis (R)
|552,425
| Brenda Davis (D)
|193,740
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.