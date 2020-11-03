Election 2020-Media Experts
President

 
Donald Trump/Mike Pence (R)67,212,365
Joe Biden/Kamala Harris (D)69,847,332
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L)1,587,268
Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (G)317,195

____

Several local races have been called in the Nov. 3 election as of 10 p.m. Tuesday. Reginald B. Hughes won a seat on the Paris City Council with 59.96% of the vote, Sheila Daughtrey and Stephen “Red” Holmes were elected to the North Lamar ISD school board with 28.02% and 27.52% of the vote, respectively, and John Mark Francis has been reelected as the Mayor of Deport, scoring 58.43% of the vote in Lamar and Red River counties.

Bradley Sessums and Randall Bridges were elected to two-year terms on the Blossom City Council with 45.15% and 19.88% of the vote each and Charlotte Burge and Roger Daughtery Jr. won one-year terms, with 30.95% and 69.05%, respectively. Robert Bailey and Marilyn Glover won two seats on the Deport City Council, with voters in Red River and Lamar counties giving Glover 24.26% of the vote and Bailey taking 48.52%.

In the Prairiland ISD Board of Trustees race, John S. Dunagan won Place 2 with 56.87% of the vote and David Basinger won Place 3 with 47.22%. 

Republican Sen. John Cornyn won reelection Tuesday night in Texas.

State Sen. Bryan Hughes won reelection with 75%. He defeated Democratic challenger Audrey Spanko.

_______

The results for Lamar, Red River, Fannin and Delta counties will be reported here. Only results for contested races will be posted and all results are unofficial until they are canvassed by their respective government entities.

State totals for House, Senate and Presidential elections will be reported.

Polls will remain open for voters in line by 7 p.m., so some precincts may report results late.

RESULTS

Lamar County — 100% of precincts reporting

President

 
Donald Trump/Mike Pence (R)16,698
Joe Biden/Kamala Harris (D)4,420
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L)169
Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (G)27

U.S. Senator

 
John Cornyn (R)16,417 
Mary "MJ" Hegar (D)4,264
Kerry Douglas McKennon (L)276
David B. Collins (G)99

U.S. House Rep. District 4

 
Pat Fallon (R)16,020 
Russell Foster (D)4,149
Lou Antonelli (L)310
Tracy Jones (W)343

State Senator District 1 

 
 Bryan Hughes (R)17,793
 Audrey Spanko (D)4,185
 Chief Justice, Supreme Court 
 Nathan Hecht (R)16,056 
 Amy Clark Meachum (D)4,215
 Mark Ash (L)361

 Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

 
 Brett Busby (R)16,036
 Gisela D. Triana (D)4,047
 Tom Oxford (L)390

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 

 
 Jane Bland (R)16,443 
 Kathy Cheng (D)4,177

 Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

 
 Jeff Boyd (R)16,180
 Staci Williams (D)4,232
 William Bryan Strange III (L)306

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4 

 
 Kevin Patrick Yeary (R)16,260
 Tina Clinton (D)4,173

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9 

 
 David Newell (R)16,377 
 Brandon Birmingham (D)4,198

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3 

 
 Bert Richardson (R)16,213
 Elizabeth Davis Frizell (D)4,249

Railroad Commissioner

 
James Wright (R)16,190
Chrysta Castaneda (D)4,091
Matt Sterett (L)342
Katija Gruene (G)132

Member, State Board of Education District 9 

 
 Keven M. Ellis (R)16,253
 Brenda Davis (D)4,415

City of Paris Council 

 
Ed Darnell167
Reginald B. Hughes221

City of Deport Mayor 

 
John Mark Francis133 
Catana Yarnell96

 

North Lamar ISD School Board

 
Jack Hoskins Jr.2,439
Stephen "Red" Holmes2,954
Sheila Daughtrey3,008
Clint Spencer2,333
 

Prairiland ISD, Place 2

 
 John S. Dunagan1,437
 Marion Hamil393
 Amanda Berry724

 Prairiland ISD, Place 3

 
 Paige Jordan1,079
 Tracey Ervin314
 David Basinger1,236

City of Blossom Council

 
Randall Bridges129
Larry Bridges114
Bradley Sessums293
Tommy Ramsey113

City of Blossom Council (1 yr. term)

 
Charlotte Burge143
Roger Daughterty Jr.319

 Honey Grove ISD School Board

 
 Greg Beavers4
 Jessica Mayberry2
 Caleb Tinel5

City of Deport Council

 
Robert Bailey141
N. Jean Furgerson52
Marilyn Glover66
Joan Langley46

 

Delta County — 100% of precincts reporting

NOTE: Local races were uncontested

President

 
Donald Trump/Mike Pence (R)2,157
Joe Biden/Kamala Harris (D)403
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L)24 
Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (G)3

U.S. Senator

 
John Cornyn (R)2,107 
Mary "MJ" Hegar (D)370 
Kerry Douglas McKennon (L)31 
David B. Collins (G)22 

U.S. House Rep. District 4

 
Pat Fallon (R)2,060 
Russell Foster (D)366 
Lou Antonelli (L)36 
Tracy Jones (W)

 Chief Justice, Supreme Court

 
 Nathan Hecht (R)2,047
 Amy Clark Meachum (D)369 
 Mark Ash (L)47 

 Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

 
 Brett Busby (R)2,056 
 Gisela D. Triana (D)356 
 Tom Oxford (L)41 

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 

 
 Jane Bland (R)2,094 
 Kathy Cheng (D)362 

 Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

 
 Jeff Boyd (R)2,044 
 Staci Williams (D)374 
 William Bryan Strange III (L)38 

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3 

 
 Bert Richardson (R)2,077 
 Elizabeth Davis Frizell (D)369 

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4 

 
 Kevin Patrick Yeary (R)2,058 
 Tina Clinton (D)381 

Member, State Board of Education District 9 

 
 Keven M. Ellis (R)2,055 
 Brenda Davis (D)397 

State Representative, District 62 

 
 Reggie Smith (R)2,086 
 Gary D. Thomas (D)375 


Fannin County - 100% precincts reporting

President

 
Donald Trump/Mike Pence (R)12,150 
Joe Biden/Kamala Harris (D)2,638 
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L)155 
Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (G)23

U.S. Senator

 
John Cornyn (R)11,816 
Mary "MJ" Hegar (D)2,542 
Kerry Douglas McKennon (L)272 
David B. Collins (G)80 

U.S. House Rep. District 4

 
Pat Fallon (R)11,808 
Russell Foster (D)2,382 
Lou Antonelli (L)286
Tracy Jones (W)14
 

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

 
 Nathan Hecht (R)11,691
 Amy Clark Meachum (D)2,510
 Mark Ash (L)321 
 

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

 
 Brett Busby (R)11,726 
 Gisela D. Triana (D)2,389 
 Tom Oxford (L)325 

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 

 
 Jane Bland (R)11,986
 Kathy Cheng (D)2,468 

 Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

 
 Jeff Boyd (R)11,709 
 Staci Williams (D)2,477 
 William Bryan Strange III (L)278

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3 

 
 Bert Richardson (R)11,881 
 Elizabeth Davis Frizell (D)2,543 

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4 

 
 Kevin Patrick Yeary (R)11,912 
 Tina Clinton (D)2,487 

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9 

 

 David Newell (R)

11,898 

 Brandon Birmingham (D)

2,488

Member, State Board of Education District 9

 
 Keven M. Ellis (R)11,704
 Brenda Davis (D)2,599 

State Representative, District 62 

 
 Reggie Smith (R)11,915
 Gary D. Thomas (D)2,383 

Railroad Commissioner

 
James Wright (R)11,704
Chrysta Castaneda (D)2,384
Matt Sterett (L)311
Katija Gruene (G)85

 City of Honey Grove Alderman

 
 Terry Paul Cunningham321 
 Brian Owen197 
 Joey Rickman Jr.153 

City of Honey Grove Local Option

 
 For279 
 Against168 

Honey Grove ISD School Board

 
 Greg Beavers594 
 Jessica Mayberry284 
 Caleb Tindel505 


Red River County — 100% of precincts reporting

President

 
Donald Trump/Mike Pence (R)4,513 
Joe Biden/Kamala Harris (D)1,244
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L)36
Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (G)7

U.S. Senator

 
John Cornyn (R)4,447
Mary "MJ" Hegar (D)1,189
Kerry Douglas McKennon (L)58
David B. Collins (G)31

U.S. House Rep. District 4

 
Pat Fallon (R)4,328 
Russell Foster (D)1,150
Lou Antonelli (L)153
Tracy Jones (W)0

 Chief Justice, Supreme Court

 
 Nathan Hecht (R)4,369
 Amy Clark Meachum (D)1,200
 Mark Ash (L)76

 Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

 
 Brett Busby (R)4,373 
 Gisela D. Triana (D)1,153
 Tom Oxford (L)81

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 

 
 Jane Bland (R)4,418
 Kathy Cheng (D)1,192

 Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

 
 Jeff Boyd (R)4,390
 Staci Williams (D)1,171
 William Bryan Strange III (L)59

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3 

 
 Bert Richardson (R)4,368
 Elizabeth Davis Frizell (D)1,232

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4 

 
 Kevin Patrick Yeary (R)4,388 
 Tina Clinton (D)1,204

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9 

 
 David Newell (R)4,387
 Brandon Birmingham (D)1,197

Railroad Commissioner

 
James Wright (R)4,392 
Chrysta Castaneda (D)1,157
Mett Sterett (L)69
Katija Gruene (W)27 

State Senator District 1 

 
 Bryan Hughes (R)1,248
 Audrey Spanko (D)232

 

 Detroit ISD School Board

 
 Ginny Minter513 
 Clint Johnson323 
 Cheri Yarbrough Eldridge393 
 Jessie Smith128 
 Shane Henderson406 

City of Deport Council

 
Robert Bailey7
N. Jean Furgerson1
Marilyn Glover8
Joan Langley4

City of Deport Mayor 

 
John Mark Francis
Catana Yarnell5
 

Prairiland ISD, Place 2

 
 John S. Dunagan17
 Marion Hamil5
 Amanda Berry8

 Prairiland ISD, Place 3

 
 Paige Jordan6
 Tracey Ervin6
 David Basinger21

City of Detroit Proposition A

 
 For 157
 Against 91

 

Texas — 6 a.m. with 4,943 of 6,162 polling locations reporting

President

 
Donald Trump/Mike Pence (R)5,802,665
Joe Biden/Kamala Harris (D)5,132,447
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L)123,844
Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (G)32,627

U.S. Senator

 
John Cornyn (R)5,880,273
Mary "MJ" Hegar (D)4,769,233
Kerry Douglas McKennon (L)205,407
David B. Collins (G)79,375

U.S. House Rep. District 4

 
Pat Fallon (R)255,039
Russell Foster (D)77,262
Lou Antonelli (L)6,340
Tracy Jones (W)1,243

State Senator District 1 

 
 Bryan Hughes (R)266,561
 Audrey Spanko (D)87,399

Railroad Commissioner

 
James Wright (R)5,753,580 
Chrysta Castaneda (D)4,677,209
Mett Sterett (L)243,045
Katija Gruene (W)126,392 
 

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

 
 Nathan Hecht (R)5,749,612 
 Amy Clark Meachum (D)4,776,743
 Mark Ash (L)272,028

 Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

 
 Brett Busby (R)5,770,200
 Gisela D. Triana (D)4,709,463
 Tom Oxford (L)280,440

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 

 
 Jane Bland (R)5,967,844
 Kathy Cheng (D)4,786,410

 Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

 
 Jeff Boyd (R)5,765,367
 Staci Williams (D)4,745,027
 William Bryan Strange III (L)252,011

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4 

 
 Kevin Patrick Yeary (R)5,893,934
 Tina Clinton (D)4,807,485

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9 

 
 David Newell (R)5,934,364
 Brandon Birmingham (D)4,750,391

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3 

 
 Bert Richardson (R)5,874,903
 Elizabeth Davis Frizell (D)4,846,797

Member, State Board of Education District 9

 
 Keven M. Ellis (R)552,425
 Brenda Davis (D)193,740 

