Paris ISD will require masks as part of its dress code when school starts Thursday after action by the Board of Trustees during an emergency meeting Tuesday. The move is largely seen as a way to circumvent Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on local governments mandating mask wearing.
"The Texas Governor does not have the authority to usurp the Board of Trustees’ exclusive power and duty to govern and oversee the management of the public schools of the district. Nothing in the Governor’s Executive Order 38 states he has suspended Chapter 11 of the Texas Education Code, and therefore the Board has elected to amend its dress code consistent with its statutory authority," the district stated in a press release after the meeting.
The dress code will be revisited at each monthly board meeting, Trustee Dr. Bert Strom said. It was Strom who made the motion for the change, saying the wording — "For health reasons, masks are required for all employees and students to mitigate flu, cold, pandemic, and any other communicable diseases" — came at the advice of the district's attorney.
The motion passed 5-1, with Trustee Clifton Fendley casting the dissenting vote. Prior to the vote, Fendley said he was not against masks as a mitigation measure, but he believed the district was using a loophole to circumvent Abbott's anti-mask mandate, and he believed that was against the board's oath of office.
Trustees hosted the meeting at Paris High School, where for more than an hour they heard from district employees, parents and members of the local medical community expressing opposing views. Doctors, parents and staff implored the board to protect children and staff by requiring face masks as local active Covid-19 cases continue to rise and as resources to care for the ill become scarce. Several parents and district staff members urged trustees to allow families to choose for themselves whether their children would wear masks. Some teachers said they are concerned that masks are a distraction for students and they prevent others, like special education students, from learning appropriately. Others worried the district was setting a bad example for students by exploiting a loophole.
"Shame on you," parent Joshua Vorron said as he exited the cafeteria after the board vote. During public comment, Vorron said his child was among others who suffered mental health consequences from complying with last school year's state mask mandate.
Justiss Elementary School reading interventionist Laura Chesshire told trustees that in her duty monitoring lunch, she saw sweaty, slobbery masks with snot in them not because parents don’t care, “they just don’t have the luxury of washing machines in their home.” And children will put the dirty masks back on their faces, she said. She also worried about the physical impacts of masks, saying her son experiences headaches and the frequency of his headaches increased when he was wearing a mask.
Also speaking was Dr. Amanda Green, who is the Lamar County health authority, Paris Regional Medical Center’s chief medical officer, Paris-Lamar County Health District’s medical director and the mother of two Paris High School students. The new surge of Covid-19, fueled by the more contagious delta strain, has once again stretched Paris Regional Medical Center and Texas hospitals to their limits, she said. The local hospital had 29 Covid-19 patients in house Tuesday. It ran out of ventilators Monday and staff had to retrieve more, she said.
Lamar County’s active Covid-19 case count was 435 on Tuesday morning, but 70 more cases were added throughout the day, Green said. The hospital is to receive help from two state nurses, with hopes to have eight by the end of the week to take care of the increasing number of patients.
Green told trustees the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that all people, even those who are fully vaccinated, wear masks indoors to help stem the spread of the respiratory disease. Quarantine rules also still apply, she said.
“The (Texas Education Agency) is not correct, and I’ve gotten confirmation from the Texas Health and Human Services Department, we have not changed rules on quarantine,” Green said, adding only vaccinated people and those who wear a mask when in close contact with a Covid-positive person can avoid quarantine. Noting how difficult last year’s remote learning was for many families, Green said she wants to avoid quarantining a school, and she reminded trustees that vaccines are only available to people 12 and older. “When you talk about a choice, you have to think about the kids who don’t have a choice.”
PRMC Intensive Care anesthesiologist Dr. Pia Lippincott said she has patients from 20 years old to more than 50 currently intubated in the hospital’s ICU.
“People are dying from this,” she said. “A little mask for a few weeks won’t hurt you. I don’t have any nurses to take care of anybody that comes into the hospital right now. We are on our knees at the hospital.
“I’m asking people to please wear a mask, not for me, not for any political reason. For your fellow man. This is an emergency.”
____
This is an update to a breaking news story. For the full report, check back or see Thursday's edition of The Paris News.
(2) comments
What an embarrassment. How cute and clever our virtue signaling school board is. Or is it just litigation CYA at the expense of our children? Pretty sure Paris ISD is a subdivision of the state and the states chief executive said the board can't require masks. This is going to cost the district $1000 per day. Genius move folks.
Wonderful!! Great job Paris ISD!! Science matters!! Science is NOT a liberal conspiracy!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.