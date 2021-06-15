North Lamar ISD Superintendent Kelli Stewart and administrators recognized all staff at a disco theme end-of-the-year celebration on Friday. Special recognitions went to the elementary and secondary teachers of the year, employees years of service and special awards.
Assistant Superintend-ent Dr. Angela Chadwick recognized the Secondary Teacher of the Year, Amber Soliz from NLHS, and Elementary Teacher of the Year, Kaye Cooper from Aaron Parker Elementary. Each was presented a $250 Visa gift card from Julie and Tim Anderson of Mathews Auto Group. Additionally, the Andersons presented $100 Visa gift cards to campus finalist Kenny Sanders from Stone Middle School, Addy Johnson from Bailey Intermediate, Miranda Hale from Everett Elementary and Lindsay Owen from Higgins Elementary.
Stewart announced the District’s Paraprofessional of the Year, Everett secretary Amelia Wolfe, Support Staff of the Year, NLHS nurse Justine Wideman and Auxiliary of the Year, Higgins cafeteria manager Jammie McCartney. Special Ed Director Tonya Igleheart gave out the Special Educator of the Year to NLHS English resource teacher Sarah Bryant.
Assistant Superintend-ent Leslie Watson recognized those retiring. Retiring from North Lamar High School are Nancy Beall, Debra Clark, Christopher Coker, Nancy Hudson and Judy Weatherford. Marla Anderson, Kathy Barker, Lucia Bunch, Cynthia Cobb and Gina Ervin retiring from Stone Middle School. Retiring from the elementary level are Michelle Easton and Anna Linch from Bailey Intermediate, Kim Perry, Molly Saffle and Randy Woodard from Everett and Cheryl Vanderburg from Higgins. Others are Wes Pope from Goodman Learning Center, Dale Freeman from maintenance and Greg Gifford from the athletic department.
Receiving pins for the years of service are: 40 years – Judy Weatherford; 35 years – Leddy Carder, Randy Jones and Randy Woodard; 30 years – Jennifer Bryant and Tami Miles; 25 years – Marcia Ball, Patricia Easterwood, Greg Gifford, Kendal Kirk, Joyce Middleton, Glenda Parson and Leslie Watson; 20 years – Gina Ervin, Cheryl Garrison, Jennifer Haynie, Tonya Igleheart, Jennifer McEwin, Janet Partridge, David Preas and Ronald Whitson; 15 years – Michelle Anderson, Shannon Ausmus, Johnna Bankston, Kevan Bennett, Kaye Cooper, Tiffani Crawford, Valorie Edmonson, Kenda Felker, Rebecca Hildreth, Kristin Hughes, Marion Hutchison, Toni Preston and Alexandria Walters; 10 years – Henry Blackmon, Shawna Brown, Kelli Dagenhart, Dedra Dollins, Laura House, Kim Lacey, April Reams and Jared Reaves; and 5 years – Sandra Barbee, Laura Brooks, Anna Fuller, Deana Halbert, Joyce Jackson, Ron Jackson, Addy Johnson, Steve Jones, Sharla Malone, Ella McLaughlin, Taqoya Monds, Rebecca Murillo, Carrie Pevey, Michael Pointer, Maria Sawyer and Teresa Sharrock.
