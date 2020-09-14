Terry Hill, 67, of Paris, Texas passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at North Texas Medical Center in Gainesville.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, at Bethel Temple Church, 1315 S. E. Loop 286, Paris, Texas, with Pastor Eddie Passmore, Kevin Price and Sandra Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery at Taylortown. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Terry, the son of James Terrell Hill Sr. and Myra Jean Fuller Hill, was born on March 30, 1953, in California. He attended North Lamar High School and graduated from Paris High School. Terry attended Barber College in Dallas. When he returned to Paris he joined his father, who was a barber. He owned and operated Terry’s Cuttery, resulting in a career that spanned 40 years.
He was a member of Bethel Temple Church.
He became a board member of the Lamar County Fair Association in 1982, and served as President of the Fair Association from 1993-1994. He was honored with the appointment as a Lifetime Executive Board Member. Terry had served on the North Lamar School Board of Trustees and had been president of the school board. He served in the Paris Jaycees for over 10 years and was instrumental in helping Steve Glover be elected as State President of the Jaycees. While in the Jaycees he worked on multiple projects throughout the community and had served as Sergeant at Arms and Vice-President of the club.
Terry was active in PAL (Police Athletic League) and was instrumental in bringing Gov. Ann Richards to Paris, obtaining her help in remodeling the PAL building. He ran for Lamar County Judge in 1994, and was the Lamar County Democratic Chairman of the State of Texas when William Jefferson “Bill” Clinton was elected president.
He was active in the Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Telethon for many years. Terry helped raise millions of dollars worth of food and donations that have been distributed to Native Americans through Au Inca Door of Hope, an organization that is still active today following its founding in 2002 by Terry and his wife, Ramona.
He was preceded in death by a son, Kelsey Hill; his father, Terrell Hill; and his mother, Myra Jean Spann.
Survivors include his wife, Ramona Taylor Hill, whom he married on June 30, 2001; children, Cody Hill and wife, Cameron Proffitt-Hill, of Dallas, Sean Hill and wife, Jessica, of Rockwall and Robert Campbell and wife, Heather, of Forney; grandchildren, Blake Bowden, Kyleigh Hill, Kelsey Hill, Hollie Hill, Cole Hill, Tayben Campbell, Ethan Campbell and Zachary Campbell; his mother-in-law, the Rev. Virginia Taylor, of Paris; a sister, Brenda Sheetz and husband, Doug, of Rowlett; a brother, Ronny Hill, of Paris; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
