U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to Texas residents across the entire state impacted by the ongoing winter storms and widespread power outages.

The disaster relief assistance program is being extended at 171 company-owned and -operated storage facilities in Texas. Visit uhaul.com/storage to locate a U-Haul storage facility near you. Contact the store by phone, or visit in person, to take advantage of the offer.

The free month of storage is available to customers renting new units and is subject to vacancy at each U-Haul facility.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

