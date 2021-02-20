U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to Texas residents across the entire state impacted by the ongoing winter storms and widespread power outages.
The disaster relief assistance program is being extended at 171 company-owned and -operated storage facilities in Texas. Visit uhaul.com/storage to locate a U-Haul storage facility near you. Contact the store by phone, or visit in person, to take advantage of the offer.
The free month of storage is available to customers renting new units and is subject to vacancy at each U-Haul facility.
