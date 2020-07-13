Lou Ann Elliott, 76, of Princeton, Texas died on July 11, 2020; Wood-Haggard Funeral Home, Bogata.
Ben W. Blackwell, 70, of Talco, Texas died on Friday, July 10, 2020; Wood-Haggard Funeral Home, Bogata.
Elva Joyce Wilson Cox, 91, died on July 11, 2020; Wood-Haggard Funeral Home, Bogata.
Janita Hazel Manen, 92, of Sumner, died on Monday, July 13, 2020; Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
