Robert Landis “R. L.” Ward, 99, of Glen Rose, formerly of Powderly, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Glen Rose Nursing Home and Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services with military rites for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at Squaw Creek Cemetery, in Rainbow, Texas. The family will receive friends from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Wiley Funeral Home in Glen Rose.
Mr. Ward, the son of Grethcie Ann “Reedie” Cargill and Walter Preston Ward, was born on June 5, 1921, in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Neoma Foreman Ward; a daughter, Beverly Jane Humphrey and husband, Jimmie Donald; siblings, Walter Ward, Preston Ward and Elmer Ward; a great-grandson, Luke Humphrey; and his beloved dog, Daisy.
Survivors include a sister, Thelma Hanson, of Denton; children, Bobby Ward and wife, Patricia, of Platte City, Missouri, Emily Lee Eaton, of Bedford and Lawana Lynn Roberts, of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Dan Ward and wife, Brenda, of Platte City, Missouri, Doug Ward and wife, Caprice, of Lenexa, Kansas, Leslie Wise and husband, David, of Roanoke, Kirk Willingham and wife, Lisa, of Jacksonville, Loretta Roberts ,of Springfield, Illinois, Daryle Humphrey and wife, Melissa, of Possum Kingdom Lake, Landy Humphrey and wife, Carla, of Rainbow and Alan Humphrey and wife, Elsie, of Granbury; great-grandchildren, Parker, Peyton, Rhen, Spencer, Dempsey, Keaton, Dalton, Summer, Chevy and wife, Shae, Vanessa and husband, Adam, Samantha, Austin and wife, Amanda, Clint and wife, Shelby, Hayden and Nicole; great-great-grandchildren, Quill, Rye, Kynlee Rae, Hunter, Daisey, Aiden, Anders, Maverick and Madeline; nieces, Rose Lee, of Denton and Roxie Oaks Guidry, of Church Point, Louisiana; along with a host of friends.
R. L. “Papaw” loved and adored Neoma, his faithful wife of 69 years, he loved his family and his dog, Daisey, he loved to fish and ride around in the countryside, he loved flea markets and haggling, but he mostly enjoyed interacting with people while “making the rounds”. Sometimes a little rough around the edges, he had the heart of a teddy bear.
Born and raised post WWI, through the Great Depression and right into WWII. He was the epitome of America’s “greatest generation,” spending his 23rd birthday on a boat in the English Channel, he stepped off the next day onto the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944, 3 months later he would be awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received from an enemy aircraft machine gun in northern France. After a lengthy convalescence and non-combat duty, VE Day brought him back to America, where he and hundreds of thousands just like him, quietly went to their families and homes and began to build the American dream that we now enjoy.
Casket bearers will be: Daryl Humphrey, Landy Humphrey, Alan Humphrey, Chevy Humphrey, Clint Humphrey, Adam Voelkel, Bryan Lott and Dan Ward. Honorary bearers will be Preston Ward and Hayden Humphrey.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 261, Paris, TX 75461.
