Patsy Lee Graves, 76, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Funeral services have been set for Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev, Robert Myre officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
She is survived by her daughter, Daphne Wise and husband, Chris; son, Walter Graves; grandchildren, Lindsey Griffin and husband, Kelly, Brittney Wise, Dakota Wise, Melissa Wise, Elizabeth Yarbrough, Leslie Frazier; four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Miles Winfield “Bill” Graves; parents, Clarence and Hattie Lee Clark Gordon; grandson, Alex Yarbrough; brothers, Gordon Willis, Gene Willis, Clarence Willis; sister, Glenda Faye Poolman.
Online condolences may be sent to the Graves family at fry-gibbs.com.
