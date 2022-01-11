Kathryn Juannell Wright, 94, of Deport, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Heritage House of Paris.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13 at the Pavilion of Highland Cemetery in Deport, with the Rev. Bill Dickey and the Rev. Micheal Flatt officiating. A formal visitation is not scheduled.
Mrs. Wright, the daughter of Claude Burks and Allie Counts Burks, was born on Sept. 27, 1927, in Detroit, Texas.
On March 23, 1946, she married Grady W. Wright, building 67 years of family and memories before his death on Dec. 20, 2013.
Two sons, Mike Wright and Kent Wright and wife, Ann; a son-in-law, Ken Hunt; and a brother, Merl Burks, also preceded her in death.
Kathryn was a member of First Baptist Church in Deport. She was known for her excellent cooking, canning and gardening. Kathryn was a perfect seamstress. Always thinking of others, she cared for many family members during her lifetime.
Survivors include two children, Pam Hunt, of Deport and Kyle Wright and wife, Lisa, of Deport; a daughter-in-law, Sharon Wright, of Blossom; grandchildren, Dakota Wright and wife, Amy, Brad Hunt and wife, Jessica, Robert Hunt and wife, Trisha, Troy Hunt and wife, Corrine, Jamie Mullins and wife, Misty, Katie Duncan and husband, Tony, Kandi Raulston and husband, Paul, Brandon Wright and wife, Katy and Blaine Wright; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Cindy Burks; and a brother, Kenneth Burks; along with several nieces and nephews and a plethora of friends.
